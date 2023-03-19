'Not yet determined': Leeds Rhinos chief reveals Kruise Leeming latest

Leeming had been named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for that game, but wasn’t selected for the matchday side.

He started in Rhinos’ opening two Betfred Super League fixtures, but was dropped to the bench for the round three visit to St Helens and picked up a foot injury within minutes of entering the action. That kept him out of the following week’s game against Wakefield, with Jarrod O’Connor starting both times.

Kruise Leeming. Picture by Steve Riding.

O’Connor was also preferred to Leeming as Rhinos’ starting hooker at the end of last season, including the Grand Final when the then-captain came off the bench to score one of Leeds’ two tries.

Leeming joined Rhinos from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2020 season and was appointed, by then-coach Richard Agar, two years later.

Smith announced before the current campaign began Rhinos would not have a full-time captain in 2023.

Hetherington said: “Kruise has asked to be released from his contract to join another club and Rohan has agreed to that release, having consulted with the club.

Rhinos' Kruise Leeming celebrates scoring in last year's Grand Final defeat by St Helens. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“We are simply waiting to hear from any club that’s interested in having him. It has all happened pretty quickly and obviously it’s a disappointing outcome for all concerned.”

The chief executive confirmed Leeming remains a Rhinos player at this stage. Of why he wants to leave, Hetherington added: “There’s not been much explanation, I don’t think, so I can’t elaborate on it.”

Leeming is known to be keen to start matches and is also anxious to force his way back into Test contention after not being selected for last year’s World Cup.

Jarrod O’Connor has started at hooker is Rhinos' last three games. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hetherington said whether Leeds will demand a fee for the hooker, who is contracted to them until the end of next year, “has not yet been determined”.

He said: “He wasn’t in the team to play [on Thursday] and I think that has prompted the reaction.

“Rohan has been really happy with Jarrod O’Connor and he has got Corey Johnson coming back in as well, so in terms of that position he feels we are well served.

“Therefore he has granted Kruise what he has asked for, which is would we be prepared to release him should another club show an interest?

“The answer is yet we would, but we now have to wait to hear from anybody who has got an interest. In the meantime Kruise remains a Leeds Rhinos player.”

Rhinos were caught on the hop by Leeming’s revelation and plans for a replacement have yet to be drawn up

His exit, when it happens, will open space on the salary cap, but Leeds’ overseas quota remains full.

“He is a quality player, has played for England,” Hetherington went on. “It is disappointing, but that’s as it is and we’ll just wait for any developments now.

