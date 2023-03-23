Eighteen-year-old forward Lewis Peacock, son of Jamie Peacock who won six Super League titles with Leeds, has signed his first professional contract.

He joins full-back/winger Kai Taylor-Smith - whose father Lee Smith was a three-time Grand Final winner for Rhinos - in Leeds’ under-18s academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker/half-back Joe Diskin, son of 2004 Super League champion Matt Diskin, played for Rhinos’ under-16s scholarship side when they began their season with a 70-0 win at Hull KR on Wednesday.

Jack Sinfield has already followed in dad Kevin's footsteps by playing in Super League for Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Seven-time Grand Final winner Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s sons Dacx - a centre - and Lore, a centre/second-row, were also part of the scholarship side’s huge win.

First team half-back Jack Sinfield’s dad Kevin captained Rhinos for 13 years, including seven Super League title triumphs and is the club’s leading goals and points scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another member of the first team squad, loose-forward Oli Field, is the son of Jamie Field who made 14 Super League appearances for Leeds in 1996-97.

Second-rower Joe Gibbons, who has joined Keighley Cougars on loan from Rhinos’ full-time squad, followed in the footsteps of his dad David Gibbons (seven Super League games in 1996) by signing for Leeds.

Lewis Peacock, son of Jamie, has signed a two-year contract with Rhinos' academy. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

In addition, two of Rhinos’ first team squad have a father who played for one of their Super league rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hooker Jarrod O’Connor’s dad Terry was a star for Wigan in the early-to-mid 1990s and also featured for Great Britain.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon is the son of Jim Gannon who played in Super League form 1999-2007 with Halifax, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR.

Peacock, from the Stanningley community club, has signed a two-year academy contract after impressing during a trial spell.

Oli Field, pictured in a pre-season game against Bradford, is the son of Jamie Field who played for Leeds in 1996-97. Picture by Tony Johnson, 29 January 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It has been a goal since I was younger to play for Leeds. The coaches here are great, they always want to get the best out of you and they’re always motivating you so I just feel like the environment here is really good.

“I feel like the first team is a big step right now but if I keep progressing with the coaches helping me, it’s something I can aim for.”

Rhinos’ head of youth John Bastian said: “We watched Lewis playing rugby union for Woodhouse Grove School and you could see little facets of his game that might suit rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We loved his effort during those games. He played quite a bit of rugby league in his formative years and we asked him to come down for a trial.”

Academy head coach Tony Smith added: “He’s tough, carries the ball strong and is willing to learn and that is all you can ask from a junior player.

“It was evident he had a fair bit to do in regards to getting fitter out on the field. He came in just after Christmas and showed the right attitude.