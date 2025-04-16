Super League referees confirmed including Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants & Hull FC v Hull KR
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jack Smith will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos’ meeting with Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley on Friday, with James Vella as his video assistant. It is the second time Smith has refereed Rhinos this season. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have also been in the middle for two Rhinos matches in 2025, with Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Tom Grant and Liam Rush controlling one each.
Aaron Moore is the whistler for Wakefield Trinity’s home derby with Castleford Tigers on Thursday. Chris Kendall will referee St Helens at Wigan Warriors the following day. Appointments for Betfred Super League round eight are: Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - Aaron Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Hull FC v Hull KR - Liam Moore (video, Tom Grant); Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Chris Kendall (video, Liam Rush); Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants - Jack Smith (video, James Vella); Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves - Tom Grant (video, Chris Kendall); Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils - Marcus Griffiths (video, Aaron Moore).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.