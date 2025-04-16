Referees have been confirmed for Super League’s Easter fixtures.

Jack Smith will be in charge of Leeds Rhinos’ meeting with Huddersfield Giants at AMT Headingley on Friday, with James Vella as his video assistant. It is the second time Smith has refereed Rhinos this season. Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have also been in the middle for two Rhinos matches in 2025, with Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Tom Grant and Liam Rush controlling one each.