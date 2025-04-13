Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Surprise try-scoring star James McDonnell has reflected on his rare achievement in Leeds Rhinos’ win at Salford Red Devils, hailed teammate Jake Connor and revealed his hopes for a new contract.

The Ireland international second-rower - who earned a non-playing call-up to the England squad last year - touched down four times during Leeds’ 28-0 win at Salford Red Devils. Along with young winger Riley Lumb, McDonnell is Rhinos’ top try scorer in Betfred Super League, a quarter of the way through the campaign.

He admitted: “I got four tries in 27 rounds last year, so to have scored five this season - and four in one game - is pretty surreal for me, it’s a weird feeling.”

McDonnell isn’t a player who spends a lot of time in the spotlight. Much of his work is the sort appreciated by teammates and coaches, but which tends to go unnoticed outside the squad bubble - and he doesn’t have a problem with that.

“I hang my hat on my defence and stuff,” he said. “The way I can kind of lift the team with my defence and the effort areas and the little stuff that sometimes fans and people watching the game might not notice as much. To get the reward on the other side, with the four tries, is a bit different for me, but it is a good feeling.”

All but one of McDonnell’s touchdowns this term have come directly from passes or kicks by Jake Connor, the off-season signing from Huddersfield Giants who began the year at full-back and is now playing in the halves. The combination could become a major attacking threat on Leeds’ right and McDonnell reckons they passed last week’s test “with flying colours”.

Stand-off Brodie Croft remains on the casualty list with a hamstring injury picked up against Warrington Wolves in round six, so Connor will again lead Rhinos’ attack when Giants visit AMT Headingley on Good Friday. McDonnell is full of admiration for the way the former England man creates opportunities for players around him.

“The way he plays and the tempo he plays at, he really attracts defenders,” he noted. “You need to give him attention, but he picked that pass a couple of times. There was a little bit of luck on the kick, but he puts it in the right place to get that luck. He put it on a dime a few times for me.”

McDonnell joined Rhinos from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 campaign, having spent much of the previous year on loan at Leigh in the Betfred Championship. Initially on a one-season contract, 12 months was added to that in January last year. His existing deal expires this autumn, but the YEP revealed last week Leeds are close to agreeing new terms with the 25-year-old and he insisted he’s keen to commit his future to Rhinos.

“I am really happy where I am at the minute,” he stressed. “I think we are building something strong so hopefully it will be wrapped up in the coming weeks.”