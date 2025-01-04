Leeds Rhinos emergency 17: how side could line up if first-choice 13 were all ruled out

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Leeds Rhinos are confident they have greater depth in their squad this year for when injuries inevitably occur.

With 30 players in full-time training, half a dozen players ruled out could mean young rookies being thrown in at the deep end, which happened last season when teenagers Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood all made their debut. But what would happen if disaster struck and Leeds were without their entire first-choice starting side? Here’s a possible one-17 from players outside the top 13 squad numbers.

Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up if coach Brad Arthur's top-13 weren't available.

Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up if coach Brad Arthur's top-13 weren't available. Photo: Tony Johnson

The 20-year-old is a specialist full-back and stood in for Lachie Miller in three games last year.

2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell (squad number 21)

The 20-year-old is a specialist full-back and stood in for Lachie Miller in three games last year. Photo: Tony Johnson

Now 20, Lumb made a positive impact as a stand-in winger four times in 2024.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb (no 23)

Now 20, Lumb made a positive impact as a stand-in winger four times in 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson

Rhinos hope to have the 20-year-old back on the field this term after two seasons on the casualty list.

4. Centre: Max Simpson (no 26)

Rhinos hope to have the 20-year-old back on the field this term after two seasons on the casualty list. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Rhinos have high hopes for the 19-year-old rugby union convert who made his debut last season.

5. Centre: Ned McCormack (no 25)

Rhinos have high hopes for the 19-year-old rugby union convert who made his debut last season. Photo: Tony Johnson

Aged 19, Smith can play anywhere in the outside-backs, but is yet to make his Super League debut.

6. Wing: Jack Smith (no squad number)

Aged 19, Smith can play anywhere in the outside-backs, but is yet to make his Super League debut. Photo: Tony Johnson

