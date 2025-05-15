Coach Brad Arthur has revealed what he thinks is Leeds Rhinos’ best half-back partnership.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for tomorrow’s (Friday) visit of Hull FC includes four potential halves, with Brodie Croft set to return after missing four games because of a hamstring injury and Matt Frawley, Jake Connor and Jack Sinfield also retaining their place.

Because of injuries, Arthur has fielded five different half-back pairings in 12 competitive games this year and Connor and Sinfield have played together in the past two. Arthur confirmed Croft will feature against Hull and is set to partner Connor, who will be facing one of his former clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They haven’t had much time together so we need to give them a bit of time, but I’d like to think that should be our best combination,” he stated. “In saying that, young Sinfield did a really good job for us [in the win against St Helens at Magic Weekend] and you could see with his back-to-back games he got better. He is a young fella forging his career and he just needs an opportunity and four or five games in a row, but he understands where he sits and he is here to learn.”

Brodie Croft will be back for Leeds Rhinos, after a four-game layoff, when they face Hull FC at Headingley on Friday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The combination of Lachie Miller at full-back and Croft and Connor in the halves has played together only three times this year and Arthur stressed: “We don’t want them to overplay their hand or try too hard. They just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing and slowly get those combinations and connections stronger, so they know each other’s game inside out. It is just going to take a bit of time on the field.”

The coach confirmed winger Ryan Hall and co-captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith will also return this week. Hall missed the Saints game after rolling an ankle and Smith hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury against Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round two, three months ago.

Hall will start, but Arthur revealed: “Cam has been out for a long time so our expectations of him this week aren’t too high in terms of game time and minutes. He will come off the bench. Kallum [Watkins] started last week and between Kallum and Cam they give you that link between the forwards and the edges. It gives me flexibility - we can start with a bit of grunt or we can move the ball. We’ve got plenty of options with the guys in the squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning co-captain Cameron Smith will be on the bench for Leeds Rhinos against Hull FC. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Meanwhile, Arthur has revealed the thinking behind the loan signing of Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis. The former Castleford Tigers and Hull KR man joined Rhinos two weeks ago, but has yet to be named in a 21-man squad and Arthur said he is at the club on a trial basis.

“He just needs some reps, some consistency,” Arthur reported. “He is liking the level of intensity we are training at; he is getting a lot of training reps against some quality opposition, which he is enjoying.

“He came here looking for an opportunity and we’ve given him that. A good thing for us right now is we are reasonably healthy, but he will get an opportunity to play in the reserves at some stage. At the moment, he is just enjoying the training.”