Hull FC have been warned dealing with Leeds Rhinos’ ‘joker’ is no laughing matter.

Rival boss John Cartwright reckons tomorrow (Friday) could be an unhappy night for Hull at AMT Headingley, if they aren’t on their game against pivot Jake Connor. The play-maker, who will be facing his former club for the first time in Leeds colours, is top of the Man of Steel leaderboard going into Betfred Super League round 11 and Cartwright cautioned: “He has made a big difference to them with his attacking flair; they have really worked hard defensively, you can see that, but in a lot of their tries, he has been around.”

Assessing Connor’s threat, the Hull boss stated: “He is probably their joker – he supplies that X-factor for them in and among that tough, grinding mentality. Players like that make a difference and you’ve got to be on your game. If they have a night out, you basically don’t win the game.”

Jake Connor, seen during the Magic Weekend win over St Helens two weeks ago, is Leeds Rhinos' biggest attacking threat, Hull FC boss John Cartwright reckons. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Cartwright has made a big impact on Hull since taking over in pre-season. After finishing second from bottom last year, they begin this weekend in fifth place on the table, one place and a single point behind Leeds.

Rhinos, who are close to full-strength, have also undergone a revival under a new coach and Cartwright feels his opposite number Brad Arthur has made them a hard team to beat. “Brad hasn't been there all that long, but he is getting the best out of them defensively and now they are starting to score some points as well,” he said of his fellow Australian, who joined Leeds last July.

“Their best days look like they are in front of them. Brad plays a tough style of footy, which you have to do if you want to be successful at this level. His teams are always really well prepared and they play tough.

“They are playing really well and even in the games they have lost, they have competed. They have also beaten some of the better teams - they pushed Hull KR all the way and beat Wigan.

Hull FC coach John Cartwright, right, with club chief executive and former Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“You look at them on paper and they've got class all over the park and they are very physical. That’s why they compete in games - they compete at every play and they make themselves hard to beat.”