Winger Ryan Hall, stand-off Brodie Croft and co-captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith are all in contention for Friday’s visit of Hull FC and Rhinos came through their Magic Weekend win against St Helens two weeks ago with no fitness problems. Hall, Croft and Smith are first-choice, starting players, but Leeds have won three of their last four games and are playing well, so it will be tricky to drop anyone. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Will be looking to continue a good run of form which included a big game at Magic Weekend. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Set to maintain his ever-present record this season. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Barring injury, the England centre is secure in the team. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Coach Brad Arthur has made it clear he sees the co-captain as a centre now and that won't change this week. Photo: David Harrison
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
Missed the last game with an ankle injury, but will return if given the all-clear. Photo: David Harrison