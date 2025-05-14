Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Hull FC as coach faces toughest decision

With three players poised to return from injury, Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur is facing his trickiest selection decision of the season so far.

Winger Ryan Hall, stand-off Brodie Croft and co-captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith are all in contention for Friday’s visit of Hull FC and Rhinos came through their Magic Weekend win against St Helens two weeks ago with no fitness problems. Hall, Croft and Smith are first-choice, starting players, but Leeds have won three of their last four games and are playing well, so it will be tricky to drop anyone. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

Will be looking to continue a good run of form which included a big game at Magic Weekend.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Will be looking to continue a good run of form which included a big game at Magic Weekend.

Set to maintain his ever-present record this season.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Set to maintain his ever-present record this season.

Barring injury, the England centre is secure in the team.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Barring injury, the England centre is secure in the team.

Coach Brad Arthur has made it clear he sees the co-captain as a centre now and that won't change this week.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Coach Brad Arthur has made it clear he sees the co-captain as a centre now and that won't change this week.

Missed the last game with an ankle injury, but will return if given the all-clear.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

Missed the last game with an ankle injury, but will return if given the all-clear.

