Winger Ryan Hall, stand-off Brodie Croft and co-captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith are all in contention for Friday’s visit of Hull FC and Rhinos came through their Magic Weekend win against St Helens two weeks ago with no fitness problems. Hall, Croft and Smith are first-choice, starting players, but Leeds have won three of their last four games and are playing well, so it will be tricky to drop anyone. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.