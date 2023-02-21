The 19-year-old second-rower played for Rhinos’ academy in 2021 and the under-18s and reserves last season, on loan from York City Knights.

He began a four-year contract with Rhinos in pre-season and has been allocated the number 27 shirt for 2023, but was the only fit player not to get a run out in pre-season.

Smith reckons Rhinos have an outstanding prospect on their hands, but says they are being cautious with the rookie’s development.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Toby had a really good pre-season,” Smith said. “He has not played a lot of rugby league, he has had a couple of games for York in the Championship, but I don’t think against any of the big teams.

“He played some good footy for us last year in the academy and had a bit of an issue around his patella towards the end of the year and we’ve just been taking a cautious approach.

“He has been in full training for most of pre-season, we’ve got a bunch of training into him and he’s doing good work on the wrestle mat with some of our big guys.”

Smith reckons Warren’s tough style of play means he has to be physically ready before being thrown into action against fully-grown adults.

Rhinos off-season sigjning Toby Warren. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He is shaping up for a long career, that kid - I think he has got something special,” the coach added.

“He plays very hard, but he hasn’t quite got the body yet to play against men that same way. We are just giving him an opportunity to grow his body and be ready for a season of playing against men for the first time.”

Warren played youth rugby at the New Earswick All Blacks and Heworth community clubs and was part of York’s Excel player development programme.