Castleford Tigers sign Leeds rugby league clubs' ex-junior player Sam Eseh on loan from Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers have signed Leeds-born former Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh from Wigan Warriors on a two-week loan.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 17:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eseh joined Wigan in pre-season having made 14 Betfred Super League appearances for Wakefield. The 20-year-old played for Chapeltown Cougars and East Leeds before moving into Trinity’s youth system.

He was the Championship’s young player of the year in 2022 when he played five games on loan for Barrow Raiders and 14 with Featherstone Rovers.

Read More
Ex-Leeds Rhinos pair involved in Castleford Tigers and Hull KR swap deal
Ex-Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh has joined Castleford Tigers on loan from Wigan Warriors. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Ex-Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh has joined Castleford Tigers on loan from Wigan Warriors. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Ex-Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh has joined Castleford Tigers on loan from Wigan Warriors. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “We needed to add some presence to our pack, especially with all the injuries and suspensions. Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club [and] will certainly add quality to our team.”

He could be one of three Tigers debutants in Friday’s home clash with London Broncos, alongside ex-Hull full-back Tex Hoy and three-quarter Corey Hall who is on loan from Hull KR. Another Hull KR loan man, Louis Senior, made his first appearance in last Friday’s defeat at Wigan.

Related topics:Castleford TigersWigan WarriorsLeedsWakefield TrinityDanny WilsonSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.