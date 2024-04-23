Castleford Tigers sign Leeds rugby league clubs' ex-junior player Sam Eseh on loan from Wigan Warriors
Eseh joined Wigan in pre-season having made 14 Betfred Super League appearances for Wakefield. The 20-year-old played for Chapeltown Cougars and East Leeds before moving into Trinity’s youth system.
He was the Championship’s young player of the year in 2022 when he played five games on loan for Barrow Raiders and 14 with Featherstone Rovers.
Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “We needed to add some presence to our pack, especially with all the injuries and suspensions. Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club [and] will certainly add quality to our team.”
He could be one of three Tigers debutants in Friday’s home clash with London Broncos, alongside ex-Hull full-back Tex Hoy and three-quarter Corey Hall who is on loan from Hull KR. Another Hull KR loan man, Louis Senior, made his first appearance in last Friday’s defeat at Wigan.
