Castleford Tigers sign Leeds rugby league clubs' ex-junior player Sam Eseh on loan from Wigan Warriors

Eseh joined Wigan in pre-season having made 14 Betfred Super League appearances for Wakefield. The 20-year-old played for Chapeltown Cougars and East Leeds before moving into Trinity’s youth system.

He was the Championship’s young player of the year in 2022 when he played five games on loan for Barrow Raiders and 14 with Featherstone Rovers.

Ex-Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh has joined Castleford Tigers on loan from Wigan Warriors. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Tigers’ director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “We needed to add some presence to our pack, especially with all the injuries and suspensions. Sam is a great fit and comes from a good club [and] will certainly add quality to our team.”