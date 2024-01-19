Leon Ruan scored for Leeds Rhinos in a pre-season win over Bradford Bulls last year. He could make his return in the rematch at Odsal on Sunday, January 28. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Ruan, 20, has not played since suffering a dislocated elbow in Rhinos’ penultimate game of last season, at Catalans Dragons in September. He is hoping to be back on the field at Bradford on Sunday, January 28, or a week later when Leeds complete their pre-season campaign at home to Hull KR in James Donaldson’s testimonial game.

He had initially targeted the Hull KR match, but confirmed: “Rehab’ and stuff has gone really well and I am probably a few weeks ahead of schedule in terms of recovery. I have spoken to the physios, I’ll have to do some testing at the start of next week and that will determine whether I play in the Bradford game. I am hoping I can get a run out in that one, I feel fine in myself.”

Ruan was injured in his fifth appearance of last season, all of them as a substitute. The former Wakefield Trinity academy and Doncaster second-rower admitted: “There’s no good time to get injured, but I was fortunate it happened when it did. I had surgery on it, but I’ve still been able to get a decent amount of pre-season and I’ve been able to improve, so it hasn’t been the worst thing.”

Having scored on his debut away to Wakefield last June, Ruan got more game time than expected in 2023 and felt “the season was really good for me”, despite having to come into an injury-hit side which was struggling for form. He said: “Just being around the squad, in the 21 most weeks, was really good for me.

“Towards the end I got four games on the bounce and it probably would have been five if I hadn’t got injured. It was all good experience for me; results in some of the games weren’t the best, but it is all a learning curve and I take something from all games. I think it has put me in a really good position for this year, to get some more game time and push for a spot in the squad regardless of where the team’s at in terms of injury or form-wise.

“I’ve had chats with Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] and other staff about what my goals are for this year. I think, ultimately, I just want to be pushing for a spot and making sure I am playing my best. I want to earn the spot and keep the spot.”

Ruan plays in arguably Rhinos’ most competitive position, so that won’t be easy. “It is good,” he said of the battle for places in the second-row. “There’s Rhyse Martin, James Bentley, Morgan Gannon and James McDonnell - all very good players, with a lot of Super League games.

“Morgan Gannon is close to my age and James McDonnell’s not much older, but there’s still stuff I can learn from them and pushing myself against them will make me a better player. There’s also another opportunity for me; in some games last year I played in the middle so I can play there this year as well if needed. I’d like to think I can not only push for the back-row, but also a middle spot.”

Three of Rhinos’ props - Tom Holroyd, Sam Lisone and Kieran Hudson - are on the pre-season injury list, which could open a door for Ruan. He insisted: “As long as I am playing, I don’t really mind where.