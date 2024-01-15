Leeds Rhinos have suffered an injury setback with a month to go until the start of the new Betfred Super League season.

Coach Rohan Smith today (Monday) revealed prop Sam Lisone will miss Rhinos’ round one clash with Salford Red Devils at AMT Headingley a month tomorrow. The team boss said Lisone has undergone surgery after damaging a thumb in Leeds’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity and will be out of action until the second or third week of the campaign.

Rhinos travel to Hull KR six days after their opening game, but then have a long turnaround to the visit of last year’s beaten Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons on Saturday, March 2. Lisone’s injury is a blow to Leeds who have doubts over two other front-rowers.

New signing from Castleford Tigers Kieran Hudson has not played since suffering an Achilles injury a year ago. He hopes to feature at least once in pre-season. Fellow prop Tom Holroyd missed Rhinos’ final game of 2023 with knee damage and was not available for Boxing Day. Smith said it’s possible he could play in James Donaldson’s testimonial game at home to Hull KR on Sunday, February 4.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has revealed a pre-season injury setback. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Lisone’s injury and the doubt over Holroyd could open the door for French international Mickael Goudemand who joined Leeds from Catalans in November and started at prop on Boxing Day. Academy graduate Tom Nicholson-Watton, who made his first team debut in the final game of last season, could also come into contention.

Meanwhile, Smith said forward James Bentley is on track to play against Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Sunday, January 28 or in the following week’s visit of Hull KR. He has been out of action since suffering concussion in a defeat at Huddersfield Giants last August.