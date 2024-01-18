Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The second-rower confirmed the concussion he sustained on Boxing Day against Wakefield Trinity is not serious and he expects to be back on the field before the Betfred Super League opener at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 16.

In more good news, Gannon also revealed he has been setting new personal bests in training, is excited by the style of play coach Rohan Smith has planned and relishing a return to his specialist pack position.

Gannon, who turned 20 last month, missed the 2022 Grand Final because of a concussion and was sidelined for eight games after another head knock in Rhinos’ second fixture of 2023. He suffered an ankle injury just four matches into his comeback and, having returned to finish the campaign, failed a head injury assessment in Leeds’ pre-season opener against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

Morgan Gannon in Challenge Cup action for Leeds Rhinos against Wigan Warriors last May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

That raised fears he could be facing another spell on the casualty list, but Gannon told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I’ve been fine. I had a few symptoms on the day, which is why they kept me off, but since that afternoon I have been fine. I have been to see the specialist who gave me the all-clear to return to contact and I’ve been working at that for the last couple of days with a view to progressing back to full team training next week.”

Gannon said he’ll “see how that progresses and play it by ear after that”, but stressed: “We’re just making sure we control everything we can control, to make sure it doesn’t happen again. I am not too fazed by this one, I have been fine since, so I am not too hung up about it.”

Gannon added: “It was just annoying. On Boxing Day you want to get through that game with a good performance and then enjoy your Christmas, but what can you do? I’ll be fine so I am not too worried. I should be fit for one [of the two remaining pre-season games. I am not sure which one, but I will definitely be able to fit one friendly in.”

Morgan Gannon suffered an ankle injury in Leeds Rhinos' home Super League meeting with St Helens last May. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Gannon has been in pre-season since the start, in early November and, other than last month’s blip, is happy with how it has gone. He said: “It has been good, before Christmas I was in everything and feeling good. I was lifting PBs in the gym and feeling fit on the field; I was feeling fast and everything you want to feel in pre-season.

“I have been working on my own since I’ve come back, with the concussion return, but I am still feeling really good. The weights in the gym are the best I’ve hit - ever - and my fitness testing and stuff like that is some of the best I’ve got. I am feeling in a really good position and with the ball in hand, I feel good and comfortable with the way we are playing and I feel like I can get involved in that.”

Three of Gannon’s seven starts in 2023 were at stand-off, but he confirmed the emphasis this year will be on his specialist role in the pack. “That’s another thing with this pre-season, I’ve been getting all my reps at second-row and feeling really comfortable and familiar with that role,” he reflected. “It has enabled me to keep building as the weeks have gone on in pre-season, rather than switching back and forth, so I have got some consistency with that and I feel back at home in that position.”

James McDonnell established himself as a first-choice second-rower last year and Rhyse Martin is set to return to the position this term after filling in at centre in 2023. James Bentley, who is also on the comeback trail after concussion, is another senior player vying for a spot so Gannon faces a fight for a place.

Morgan Gannon is confident of playing in at least one of Leeds Rhinos' remaining pre-season games. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“There’s plenty of competition for places in that area,” Gannon conceded. But he insisted: “To be honest, I’ve not really thought about where I fit just yet. I’ve just been working on getting myself in the best position, then it’s up to Rohan. That’s all I’ve been focusing on, really. I’m not too hung up on playing in round one or anything like that; it is a long season and I know I can get myself into the team when the season gets underway.