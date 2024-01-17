How 2024 Super League Dream Team might look and Leeds Rhinos' chances as St Helens and Wigan Warriors dominate
One Leeds Rhinos player is favourite in his position to be named in the 2024 Betfred Super League Dream Team.
By Peter Smith
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 17:04 GMT
The competition sponsors have revealed who they think will be in the mythical lineup at the end of this season. It is no surprise St Helens dominate, along with reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors. Here’s who is favourite in each position. There are no separate odds given for stand-off/scrum-half and second-row/loose-forward – though the roles are split in the team itself – so we’ve listed the top two and three respectively for those. We’ve also included Rhinos players’ odds of Dream Team selection.
