Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

How 2024 Super League Dream Team might look and Leeds Rhinos' chances as St Helens and Wigan Warriors dominate

One Leeds Rhinos player is favourite in his position to be named in the 2024 Betfred Super League Dream Team.
By Peter Smith
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:44 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 17:04 GMT

The competition sponsors have revealed who they think will be in the mythical lineup at the end of this season. It is no surprise St Helens dominate, along with reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors. Here’s who is favourite in each position. There are no separate odds given for stand-off/scrum-half and second-row/loose-forward – though the roles are split in the team itself – so we’ve listed the top two and three respectively for those. We’ve also included Rhinos players’ odds of Dream Team selection.

The England star is favourite at 7/4. Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller is third-favourite at 11/2.

1. Full-bck: Jack Welsby (St Helens)

The England star is favourite at 7/4. Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller is third-favourite at 11/2. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The St Helens and England ace is 3/1 favourite.

2. Wing: Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

The St Helens and England ace is 3/1 favourite. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Now heading into his second season in France, the former Wakefield Trinity man is 10/3 second-favourite. Leeds' Ash Handley is 13/2 and teammate David Fusitu'a 12/1.

3. Wing: Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons)

Now heading into his second season in France, the former Wakefield Trinity man is 10/3 second-favourite. Leeds' Ash Handley is 13/2 and teammate David Fusitu'a 12/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Leeds star is joint-favourite at 7/2. His Rhinos teammate Paul Momirovski is priced at 7/1.

4. Centre: Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

The Leeds star is joint-favourite at 7/2. His Rhinos teammate Paul Momirovski is priced at 7/1. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Rated as joint-favourite at 7/2.

5. Centre: Adam Keighran (Catalans Dragons)

Rated as joint-favourite at 7/2. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

The leading choice at 11/4.

6. Half-back: Bevan French (Wigan Warriors)

The leading choice at 11/4. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Related topics:Wigan WarriorsSt HelensRhinos