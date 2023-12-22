New Leeds Rhinos signing Kieran Hudson has revealed when he hopes to be back on the field after a year-long injury layoff.

Sunderland-born Hudson, 23, played for Newcastle Thunder and Whiteheaven before joining Castleford Tigers in February, 2022. After a spell at his previous club on loan, he was expected to make a Betfred Super League breakthrough this year, but an Achilles injury suffered in pre-season kept him sidelined for the entire campaign.

He signed for Leeds when his Tigers contract expired in the autumn and has been with them since training started last month. The prop has not been included in the squad to face Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, but is hoping to feature in at least one pre-season game.

“It is going well,” Hudson said of his recovery. “The Achilles rupture was my first proper injury and I’m glad I got it out of the way early on, rather than later, but I am getting back on my feet now. I’m hoping to be able to play around January time. I am looking to get a pre-season game at some point. Boxing Day is a bit too early for me, but I am just getting in and around it, training with the lads.”

New Rhinos signing Kieran Hudson at training this week. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

After a year on the casualty list, being part of team training, even if only on the fringes, has been a huge boost. He said: “When you’re injured you feel isolated, especially with being in a boot. You can’t do much for yourself, so just being around the boys and training with them - running alongside them on the pitch - that means a lot. It is a big step for me.”

The injury was a huge setback for both Tigers - who were hopeful Hudson could get into double figures of first team appearances this year - and Hudson. He recalled: “I definitely felt I was on the up in pre-season and I was ready for a big year, but it is what it is. Obviously I was gutted, but there’s nothing you can do about it. You just have to look ahead and now I am excited at what I can do for Leeds. I want to show everyone what I can do.”

The fact Leeds came in for him during such a long layoff was a vote of confidence in the rookie, who was a goal keeper at youth team level with Sunderland FC before changing sports. He said: “It’s massive, Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] has seen something in me to give me a chance.

Recruit Kieran Hudson is Rhinos' new number 22. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

“I’ve really needed that chance. I think this season I definitely want to put my stamp on Super League and show everyone what I’ve got. Coming from up north, I feel like you develop a bit later in rugby league. You have a lot of learning to do and I feel like I’ve got that knowledge now. I just want to put it into the games.”

Hudson has filled the squad spot vacated by Sam Walters following his move to Wigan Warriors. He faces strong competition for a place in the 17, but insisted: “I like learning from people. I have got some qualities they can probably learn from, they’ve got qualities I can learn from. I pick their brains every day, seeing what they do that I can do better, but the competition is good. No one gets comfortable. They are challenging me constantly and I am challenging them, on their heels.”

Hudson is grandson of the late John Holmes, who holds the record for most Leeds appearances with 625 from 1968-89. “It’s great club,” he added. “Coming here is a dream come true and I am loving it so far.”