Two youngsters will take a step towards Super League today as another duo make their long-awaited return in Leeds Rhinos’ double-header at Castleford Tigers.

Under-18s loose-forward Jacob Stead and second-rower Zac Lloyd have been named in Rhinos’ Betfred Super League 21-man squad for the first time though, barring late incidents, neither will play. They are the latest teenagers to be given a taste of the first team build-up this term, following their academy teammates Presley Cassell and George Brown and boss Brad Arthur reckons it will be valuable experience.

Stead and Lloyd featured for Yorkshire academy against Lancashire earlier this month and have impressed for both Rhinos’ lower grade sides. Coach Brad Arthur said: “It’s reward for how hard they have worked and we also want to show them they are close.

“It puts a bit of a spring in their step. I have been honest with them, the likelihood of them getting a run is remote, but you never know in our game. Things chop and change each week and they are getting closer.

Ned McCormack will play his first rugby for 13 months when Leeds Rhinos' reserves take on Castleford Tigers today. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“They can enjoy the experience, sit in on a meeting here and there and they get way more experience doing that sort of thing than through me talking to them about experiences. It also shows we are invested in our youth.”

Cassell will make his full first team debut at prop today, after just three appearances as a substitute. He replaces the injured Cooper Jenkins and fellow academy graduate Ben Lockwood will be on Leeds’ bench.

Jenkins is expected to return from his ankle injury in one of Rhinos’ next two games, but there is no timescale for loose-forward Cameron Smith’s comeback following a back problem. Arthur said: “It’s a tough one at the moment, one day it’s good and the next he has gone backwards a little bit. We are taking it a week at a time with Cam. He is not running at the moment, it might be one, two, three weeks - I am not sure, but we’ve got to be patient.”

Academy player Zac Lloyd has been named in Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad for the first time ahead of today's derby at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Stead and Lloyd could play for Rhinos’ reserves against Tigers after the Super League match, when Max Simpson and Ned McCormack will both return from long-term injury. McCormack hasn’t played any rugby since damaging a hamstring in the act of scoring in a Super League game at Warrington Wolves 13 months ago.

Simpson sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in January, 2024. He made a comeback in a reserve game in June, but suffered a setback and has been out of action since. Arthur said: “It is a positive for those guys.

“They’ve had a really good training period, they are confident and when I talked to Max he couldn’t get the smile off his face. We are only expecting them to play 40 minutes this week, then we’ve got another game in a fortnight. We want them to get through the 40 minutes, continue their training and put themselves in a position [to be available] if we need to call on them at the back end of the season.”