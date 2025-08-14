Leeds Rhinos predicted team v Castleford Tigers: how they could line up as big changes confirmed

Ankle injury victim Cooper Jenkins has joined Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd and Tom Nicholson-Watton on the casualty list, leaving Keenan Palasia and Sam Lisone - who is ever present but yet to start a game this year - as the only specialist front-rowers in the 21-man squad. Coach Brad Arthur has now confirmed 18-year-old back-rower Presley Cassell will start at prop in his fourth senior appearance and another rookie forward, Ben Littlewood, taking his place on the bench. With those changes confirmed, here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
In red hot form at the moment. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Ryan Hall
Has missed only two games so far this year. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Ash Handley
Set to continue his ever-present record. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Another player who hasn't missed a game this year. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Chris Hankinson
Likely to keep his place after a debut last week. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com