Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Hull KR

By Peter Smith
Published 18th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 17:07 BST
Knockout rugby starts a week early for Leeds Rhinos when they visit Hull KR on Friday.

Defeat in their final game of the regular season would see Rhinos, who are on the back of a 38-0 hammering at Wigan Warriors last week, finish outside the play-offs for a second successive year. They also need Leigh Leopards to lose at home against St Helens on Friday evening and even then, Leeds’ fate would depend on Catalans Dragons’ result at Hull FC on Saturday.

Hull KR are the only top-flight team Leeds haven’t beaten in the past two seasons so the odds are against them, but coach Brad Arthur has a relatively strong squad to select from, with only three of Rhinos’ top 17 players unavailable. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up in their final game of the regular season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Had a good game last week and will retain his place, with Lachie Miller still on the injury list.

2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell

Had a good game last week and will retain his place, with Lachie Miller still on the injury list. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Set for a seventh successive appearance, in what could be his final game for Rhinos.

3. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Set for a seventh successive appearance, in what could be his final game for Rhinos. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Poised for his 15th successive appearance, following a mid-season spell on the injury list.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Poised for his 15th successive appearance, following a mid-season spell on the injury list. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Could be his final chance to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of the Test series against Samoa.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Could be his final chance to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of the Test series against Samoa. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It'll be a fourth senior appearance for a player who looks to have a bright future in Super League.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

It'll be a fourth senior appearance for a player who looks to have a bright future in Super League. Photo: Steve Riding

