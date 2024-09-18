Defeat in their final game of the regular season would see Rhinos, who are on the back of a 38-0 hammering at Wigan Warriors last week, finish outside the play-offs for a second successive year. They also need Leigh Leopards to lose at home against St Helens on Friday evening and even then, Leeds’ fate would depend on Catalans Dragons’ result at Hull FC on Saturday.
Hull KR are the only top-flight team Leeds haven’t beaten in the past two seasons so the odds are against them, but coach Brad Arthur has a relatively strong squad to select from, with only three of Rhinos’ top 17 players unavailable. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up in their final game of the regular season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell
Had a good game last week and will retain his place, with Lachie Miller still on the injury list. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Set for a seventh successive appearance, in what could be his final game for Rhinos. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Poised for his 15th successive appearance, following a mid-season spell on the injury list. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Could be his final chance to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of the Test series against Samoa. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Riley Lumb
It'll be a fourth senior appearance for a player who looks to have a bright future in Super League. Photo: Steve Riding
