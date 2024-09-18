Super League permutations: What Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves need in round 27

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five of the final six Betfred Super League fixtures have something riding on them as the competition gears up for its most dramatic closing weekend with the league leaders’ shield, top-six and wooden spoon all still undecided. The play-offs begin next week when the third-placed side face the team finishing sixth and fourth are at home to fifth in sudden-death elimination ties.

The winners of those ties go through to the following weekend’s semi-finals with the league leaders at home to the lowest-ranked survivors and runners-up on the table playing host to the highest-placed victors from the elimination games. Here’s what’s at stake in Super League round 27.

Rhinos have to win at Hull KR on Friday to keep their play-off hopes alive. Even if they win, they’ll finish outside the top-six unless Leigh Leopards lose at home to St Helens the same evening. Victory in that game would secure Leigh’s place in the play-offs

Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR will both be desperate for a win when they meet at Sewell Group Craven Park, for the second time this season, on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A Rhinos victory wouldn’t guarantee qualification for the end of season series. Eighth-placed Catalans Dragons are level on points with Leeds, but trail by 25 on for and against. If Leigh lose, the French side could still snatch sixth spot by overhauling Rhinos’ points difference when they visit Hull FC on Saturday.

Hull KR have something to play for, even if the league leaders’ shield is out of reach. Wigan will finish top if they beat visitors Salford Red Devils - who will field a second-string side, with many of their big guns rested - on Thursday. However, second-placed Hull KR are only two points clear of Warrington Wolves, with an advantage of 16 on for and against, so defeat to Leeds could cost the Robins second spot if the Wolves win. If Wigan lose, Hull KR, who have a better points difference, would seal the shield by beating Rhinos.

Leeds have to get the job done in East Yorkshire, but also need a favour from old play-off foes Saints, who need a draw to mathematically secure their play-off spot, but are two clear of seventh and eighth with a huge lead on points difference.

After defeat at leaders Wigan Warriors last week, Leeds Rhinos must win away to second-placed Hull KR on Friday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

If Salford lose at Wigan, Saints will travel to Leigh knowing a win there would move them up to fourth place on the ladder, securing home advantage in an elimination play-off against the Red Devils. Defeat for Saints would see them finish sixth and travel to Hull KR or Warrington.

Warrington play host to London Broncos at the same time as Hull KR face Leeds. A Wolves victory would send London to the foot of the table ahead of Hull’s clash with Catalans. The bottom-two have both won three games this year and London go into the final round ahead by a single point on for and against. Therefore, Hull will avoid the wooden spoon if they can better London’s result, by winning if Broncos lose, winning by a bigger margin or losing by a smaller one.

The only game with nothing riding on it, in terms of the table, is Castleford Tigers’ visit to Huddersfield Giants on Thursday. Giants will finish ninth, one place ahead of Tigers, whatever happens in that match or elsewhere.