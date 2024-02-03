Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 32-year-old forward will celebrate his testimonial when Hull KR visit AMT Headingley for the sides’ final pre-season fixture. It comes as Donaldson prepares for his 16th campaign in the professional ranks, with 269 first team appearances to his name. But it hasn’t been a smooth road and Donaldson has had to cope with family trauma, injuries and rejection to get this far.

“Five years ago I never thought I’d be talking about my testimonial match,” the tough Cumbrian admitted. “It has been a rollercoaster ride throughout my career and these opportunities don’t come around often, so I’m really grateful and excited for the game and the occasion.”

Having made his professional debut for Bradford Bulls in 2009, Donaldson joined Hull KR six years later, but was left without a club when he was released at the end of 2018. He wrote to every coach in the competition and was offered a trial by Rhinos, which quickly led to a full-time contract.

James Donaldson will celebrate his testimonial when Leeds Rhinos play host to Hull KR on Sunday. Picture by Simon Hulme.

“I can’t explain how much Leeds means to me, on the field and what they’ve done off the field for me as well,” he stated. “To win a Challenge Cup final, play in a Grand Final, have a university degree and all the support they’ve given me, never in a million years did I think I’d have that.

“Leeds definitely saved my career. It was in the balance at the time, I didn’t know whether I was going to carry on or if that was me done. Sometimes it only takes an opportunity, you have to snatch their hand off and grab it as best you can and that’s what I’ve done.”

Of how his move to Leeds came about, he confirmed: “It is crazy, I texted every coach in Super League myself. I didn’t have a manager and I got a few different replies, then Kev [Sinfield, Rhinos’ director of rugby at the time] rang me. I didn’t believe it was him on the phone when I answered, but he asked if I wanted to come down for a trial and the rest is history.”

An emotional James Donaldson after the final whistle of Leeds Rhinos' 2020 Challenge Cup final win against Salford Red Devils at Wembley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The exit from Craven Park was just one setback in a career which has endured more than its fair share, particularly in terms of injuries. Donaldson recalled: “I’ve had three acls (anterior cruciate ligament repairs). The first was in 2010 and my second game back, in 2011, the opposite side went.

“I managed to have a clean run for a while, but then in my first game for Hull KR I snapped my thumb, then I dislocated my ulnar in my wrist, then I did another cruciate ligament. I’ve also had a couple of operations over the last few years, but only minor. I wouldn’t change any of it because I have learned so many lessons from those rehabs, lessons that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

He also had to deal with anguish in his personal life after brother Craig was severely injured in an accident on the family farm. He said: “We were putting a building up and a piece of wood fell off a roof. My brother was picking a tape measure up and it snapped his spinal cord, something we didn’t know for some time. It has been a massive motivation for why I play. I am able to do things he can’t and I want to make him proud and try to put a smile on his face.”

Donaldson, who made his return from knee surgery last week in Rhinos’ 34-8 defeat at his other former club Bradford, feels the Robins are ideal opponents for his big day. “It’ll be great to play against my old club,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of friends who still work there. Not many play there now, but I loved my time at Hull KR. I am just sad it ended the way it did.”

James Donaldson tackles Leeds Rhinos' Ryan Hall at Craven Park in 2015. The pair have since swapped clubs. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

