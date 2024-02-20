Leeds Rhinos hit by injury blow, but some good news as 21-man squad named for Super League game at Hull KR
Mikolaj Oledzki has a shoulder injury and is not included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad. With fellow prop Tom Holroyd still on the casualty list, Leeds are down to just two experienced front-rowers and rookie Tom Nicholson-Watton has been drafted in for what could be only his second Betfred Super League appearance. The 21-year-old made his debut in the final match of the 2023 campaign and impressed in Rhinos’ pre-season games.
Good news for Rhinos is second-row James McDonnell’s potential return from a pre-season injury. Hooker Corey Johnson and second-row Leon Ruan are also added to the players on duty in last Friday’s opening win over Salford Red Devils and full-back Alfie Edgell retains his place after being 18th man. Wingers David Fusitu’a (knee and calf) and Derrell Olpherts (hip) both remain unavailable, alongside Holroyd (knee), second-rower Morgan Gannon (head/shoulder) and centre Max Simpson (knee).
Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton.