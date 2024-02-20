Mikolaj Oledzki has a shoulder injury and is not included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad. With fellow prop Tom Holroyd still on the casualty list, Leeds are down to just two experienced front-rowers and rookie Tom Nicholson-Watton has been drafted in for what could be only his second Betfred Super League appearance. The 21-year-old made his debut in the final match of the 2023 campaign and impressed in Rhinos’ pre-season games.