One of the trickiest dilemmas facing Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith this year is how to fit three quality number nines into two spots in the team.

Corey Johnson, seen in training, is competing with fellow hookers Andy Ackers and Jarrod O'Connor for a place in Rhinos' 17 this year. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Jarrod O’Connor made the role of starting hooker his own last term, following Kruise Leeming’s shock early exit, with Corey Johnson becoming a regular in the 17 as his back-up on the bench. Now Andy Ackers has joined the squad from Salford Red Devils, Rhinos have a trio of Super League-quality acting-halves on their books.

Ackers will start the campaign as first choice, with O’Connor - who was ever-present in 2023 - and Johnson competing for a place on the bench, if Smith opts to go with three hookers. That means at least one is likely to miss out each week, but Johnson told the Yorkshire Evening Post he is relishing the challenge.

“I think we are just taking it week-by-week at the moment,” Johnson insisted. “I think there will probably be a discussion between myself and the coaches in the next few weeks, to see how it’s going to look coming into the season, but what I want to do is push for regular Super League game time.”

Corey Johnson scores for Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR at Headingley last July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

At 23, that is increasingly important for Johnson, who is entering the final year of his contract. Rhinos’ campaign begins at home to Salford on Friday, February 16 and he stressed: “For anyone aspiring to be in Super League, it’s important to have the belief in yourself that you can play every week. I played 18 games last year and that’s where I want to be again this year. It’s just a case of proving to the coaching staff and myself that I can compete at that level.”

Johnson has an ace up his sleeve in the fact he can also play in the halves, his three starts last year all being at stand-off. “I think for any player, not just myself, it is very important to diverge,” he added. [Teammate] Morgan Gannon said to me the best thing is availability - as long as I have availability in all those positions and the ability to play different positions it gives me a better chance.”

Whatever happens, Johnson believes the competition will make him a better player. He vowed: “It’s very healthy to have, there’s going to be constant pressure and the only way you can get around that is by improving every single day and being the best version of yourself every day at training.

“Andy Ackers is a very good bloke. He has had his own path to get to where he is and he has obviously worked very hard. He is a very experienced player and it is great to learn off him and his experiences.”

New signing Andy Ackers is "a very good bloke", according to his fellow Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson. Picture by James Hardisty.

Johnson’s contract status will attract interest from other clubs, but he stressed that is an issue for “further down the line” He pledged: “I am just concentrating on this season. Every day is an opportunity for me to build on myself and my game and whatever happens in the future will happen in the future. I am just taking it week-by-week at the moment.”

Johnson is now into his third month of pre-season and could feature in Sunday’s warm-up game at Bradford Bulls, having been among the substitutes for the Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity. He was brought on at hooker in the second half, with O’Connor - who was also on the bench - playing at loose-forward.

“Pre-season has been good,” Johnson said. “I am really enjoying it. I think the group as a whole, there’s a lot of connection there and a lot of positive things coming into the new season.

“[Against Wakefield] I played quite a chunk of the second half. It was a discussion between me and Rohan, that early in the second half I’d come on and hopefully get some good minutes. I think as a team we put some good things together and there’s a lot of things to work on as well.