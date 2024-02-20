Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Samoan international - who celebrated his 30th birthday yesterday (Monday) - was Rhinos’ match-winner in their 22-16 victory over Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one. Lisone was expected to miss the game after needing an operation to repair a broken thumb suffered against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, but his recovery went better than expected and he came off the substitutes’ bench to score the decisive try with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

It was the New Zealand-born prop’s fifth try in 25 appearances since he joined Leeds from Gold Coast Titans ahead of last season and he reflected: “I’m very pleased to get through the game with the win and injury-free. There were no problems with the thumb, so I am stoked with that.”

Lisone confirmed: “I was due to be back in round three, but I saw the surgeon last Monday and he reckons the bone grew back better and faster than expected. He gave me the nod, so it was just up to Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach].

Sam Lisone returned from a spell on the sidelines with a fractured thumb when Leeds Rhinos beat Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I trained with the boys, the first full week, [last] week and that was my first full contact session on Friday. I just wanted to do my part for the team. I’d been sitting on the sidelines for a few weeks, watching them train and getting itchy feet, wanting to get out there. Once I got my opportunity I wanted to make the most of it.”

Lisone reckons he needs “more Ks in the legs”, but insisted: “That will come with more running and more games. I’ve been restricted in pre-season, but we’ll get there.” He also feels he is better prepared for Super League than a year ago, but one thing he isn’t chasing is a place in the starting 13. All but five of his Leeds appearances have been as a substitute and he insisted: “I know what’s expected now and the boys know how I like to play.

“I can pass the ball too, so it’s good. I played 116 NRL games off the bench, it is a skill. Some people can’t do it, can’t kick-start coming off the bench, but I think I can do that; I can come off the bench and lift the boys. I think I did that [last Friday].”

Leeds Rhinos tangles with Marc Sneyd, of Salford Red Devils, in Betfred Super League round one. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos trailed three times against Salford, but levelled on each occasion before Lisone forced his way over the line from a pass by captain Cameron Smith. It was only the third time since 2015 Leeds had won their opening Super League fixture and Lisone reckons it was an encouraging start.

“Salford really tested us and made us work to the end,” he reflected. “It is special to us, we were playing at home and we had six debutants. We wanted to make it special for them. I think everyone thought we would blow Salford off the park, but they are a tough team and you could see the determination in their defence. Credit to them, they gave us a good run for our money and I am just happy we came away with the win.”