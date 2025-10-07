Leeds Rhinos fans hail positive season, call for key signings to boost trophy push in 2026

The Evening Post’s Leeds Rhinos fans jury have had their differences this year, but are on the same page when it comes to reviewing the 2025 season.

All of them regard it as a positive campaign and one which sets up Rhinos up to challenge for silverware next year, particularly if some quality signings are made over the next few months. There’s some concern over the team’s attacking prowess and game-management, but already hopes are high for 2026.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

It has been a productive season for Leeds Rhinos as we finished in the top-four and secured a play-off spot for the first time since 2022. While, unfortunately, there was no silverware for Leeds this season, there were signs the glory days are soon to return to Headingley.

Leeds Rhinos' George Brown, seen with the reserves Grand Final trophy, is an exciting prospect for the future, according to fan David Muhl. Picture by Peter Smith.

On the pitch, it’s clear to see the improvement from last year. It only took hiring a competent head-coach to start getting the best out of this team. The biggest improvement for me was how much tougher we were in defence. We conceded 310 points this season which is a drastic improvement on the 488 we conceded the year before and was the second-best defence in the league this season. If we can continue this in 2026 - and there is no reason why we can't - I believe we have a defence worthy of winning titles.

My main cause of stress from Leeds this year was how blunt we looked in attack, especially when Jake Connor wasn’t playing or at his best. At times it felt like our attack went from one extreme to the other, blowing teams away one week and then struggling to score any points the next. It was this inconsistency which saw us fall off our push for the top-two and inevitably finish the season empty-handed.

On the whole, it was a positive season. We have seen how good Leeds Rhinos can be under Brad Arthur, now it’s about taking that next step and finding a way to win when it matters. On the whole, our squad is one of the best in the league and, with a few good signings, we should be challenging for trophies again in 2026.

Fan Becky Oxley reckons Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor deserves to be Man of Steel. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

BECKY OXLEY

After allowing some time for the dust to settle following the play-off eliminator against St Helens, it’s now time to reflect on the season, which has been both uplifting and thrilling compared to recent years. We have experienced numerous positives, the most significant being our fourth-place finish in the league.

Even in the matches we lost, the margins were never large and we consistently showed up to compete. We played cohesively as a team and demonstrated our desire to be a formidable presence.

A player I have frequently highlighted in my reviews, Jake Connor, deserves to be awarded Man of Steel, in my view. His performances this season and the dedication he has shown to the team are remarkable. He has defied many sceptics and illustrated it is indeed possible to alter one’s mindset and discipline.

Can Leeds Rhinos unearth another gem like 2025 signing Keenan Palasia? Picture by Tony Johnson.

The pressing question remains will he secure a spot in the England Ashes squad? I believe there is no alternative and he would contribute immensely, but whether Shaun Wane shares this perspective is yet to be seen.

The off-season will be intriguing as we await developments and potential new signings. The past year was part of our ongoing progress and I am confident 2026 will see us as a more unified team, aiming to surpass our achievements from 2025. I am eagerly anticipating what lies ahead, but first, let’s focus on the Ashes. At least it will make the off-season feel shorter with something to anticipate in the meantime.

DAVID MUHL

If someone had said to me at the beginning of the year we’d finish fourth and only miss out on a semi-final because of poor refereeing, I would have snapped their hands off. Other than losing to St Helens four times, it has been a good year. Even in the games we lost we were in with a chance of winning and I’m already looking forward to next season. Another pre-season under Brad Arthur will do us wonders and the youngsters, such as Presley Cassell, Riley Lumb, Max Simpson and Alfie Edgell, will all be better players.

It will be interesting to see who we bring in. My view is we need another second-rower to replace Morgan Gannon and let’s not forget we have Maika Sivo to come back from injury. I was looking forward to watching him this year and my enthusiasm hasn’t dropped. One thing I would ask the rugby gods for next year is a good cup run and a trip to Wembley.

The academy and the reserves had good seasons as well and there are some good youngsters coming through who look to have plenty of potential. I watched the reserves’ Grand Final and was particularly impressed with George Brown who looks like a lively half-back with a good future.

Jake Connor got the club player of the season and I admit I was one of those who couldn’t see why we had signed him. Boy, was I proved to be wrong. It was the same with Kallum Watkins. I thought we had seen the best of Kallum, but again I was proved wrong and he has been one of our most consistent players, filling in several positions. All in all, I am a very happy Rhinos fan and already have next year’s membership and replica shirt.

IAIN SHARP

Leeds are much improved and the crucial part is we have Brad Arthur signed for at least another season. We already know the players that are leaving, but not yet who they’ll be replaced by. Hopefully, like Keenan Palasia, Cooper Jenkins and Lachie Miller, we may unearth more diamonds.

What cost us, in terms of league position, was the silly defeats to Catalans home and away, where we didn’t turn up and Warrington. Also, as I commented at the time, matches where we tried too hard, when game-management and a steady head would have got us the result we wanted.

We can and will get better. The club’s youth policy bodes well for the future and Ian Blease in the backroom is working well. We await what he can unearth in the close season, but there should be an improvement next year. A top-two finish in the league and/or winning the Challenge Cup should be our aim next season.