Leeds Rhinos fans confident for St Helens clash after Jake Connor, Cameron Smith impress v Warrington Wolves

A six-try performance against Warrington Wolves left Leeds Rhinos fans in a party mood.

The 36-12 result was Rhinos’ fifth successive win and featured some of the best rugby they’ve played this season, according to the YEP’s supporters jury. Jake Connor continues to impress, Cameron Smith has also been given a pat on the back - and there’s even some kind words for referee Chris Kendall. All that means confidence is high ahead of Friday’s trip to St Helens and one of our panel reckons Rhinos “might just have a team on our hands here”.

IAIN SHARP

Warrington are the great ‘not quites’ of British rugby league: not quite Mancunians, not quite Scousers, not quite champions on a regular basis and, after the other week, not quite Challenge Cup holders either. Their show at Headingley in their first outing after a narrow defeat at Wembley was distinctly bin wagon, rather than Lord Mayor’s parade. Leeds, on the other hand, are starting to fire. One observation around Harry Newman’s chalked-off try in the first half. I’d suggest the Warrington players that were allegedly obstructed were only in that position because they’d dashed out of the defensive line quickly and were offside in the first place. That could have been easily picked up by the video referee and the try - which is the purpose of the game - been allowed. It might also stop players stealing yards at the play-the-ball.

Leeds Rhinos are a better team with Cameron Smith - seen scoring his second try against Warrington Wolves - on the pitch, according to fan Tom Goldsworthy.

Try of the game for me was Tom Holdroyd’s triple loop with salchow, pike and half-twist, the sort of score that not only should be awarded four points for the try, but also passed over to the judges for additional marks for artistic content.

With Leeds unbeaten since late April and starting to click, the deadly submarine is floating just below the top two in the league. Fans are starting to get twitchy about Manchester in October - it’s too soon folks, let’s not tempt fate - and we play St Helens on Friday, with a few scores to settle. What’s not to enjoy at the moment?

BECKY OXLEY

Headingley really was the fun house last weekend. Pat Sharp entertained us with the party on the pitch on Saturday evening and, rugby-wise, two double-headers - involving men’s and women’s teams - ended in a perfect four from four for the Rhinos.

Saturday was another fantastic event and we showcased some outstanding rugby. The level of play and skill displayed was among the best, if not the best, we’ve seen this season. Brad Arthur continues to assert post-match that we are ‘almost there, but not quite’, which highlights his clinical approach to the team and his aspirations for us. His perfectionism is commendable.

It is the first time since 2022 we have achieved five consecutive wins, which reflects the progress BA has made and our current standing under his leadership. We find ourselves in a strong position at the halfway mark of the season.

Jake Connor was once again my man of the match. He was precise and unstoppable, maintaining his lead in the Man of Steel rankings while performing at the peak of his abilities. He is phenomenal and I believe there is still more to come from him.

Next up is Saints, and while the journey across the M62 is never straightforward, I am confident the two points will be ours. Let’s keep the spirit alive.

DAVID MUHL

Saturday saw DJ Pat Sharp bring his party to the pitch at Headingley and thousands of fans took to the hallowed turf to have a good time. For the 80 minutes prior to this, the Rhinos players had a party of their own. I can’t remember the last time the players put on such a complete performance.

The defence was superb, our attack is now starting to click and Brodie Croft and Jake Connor are turning into a class partnership. Nearly everything Leeds did well involved Jake and one aspect of Croft’s game that often gets overlooked is his defence. It was top-notch again. There were good performances all round: Morgan Gannon showed what we’ll miss when he departs to the NRL, Lachie Miller continued his good run and Jarrod O’Connor sent a message out to Andy Ackers, who played the full 80 in the reserves, that he isn’t going to give up his starting hooker spot without a fight.

Our forwards have been immense in recent weeks, bossing opposition packs. Cam Smith scored a brace and Tom Holroyd thoroughly deserved his try. Mik Oledzki and Keenan Palasia had strong spells, setting the platform. We have Saints Leigh and Hull KR next, but if we continue to play like we have, I have no doubt we will pick up at least four points.

Referee Chris Kendall had a decent game, awarding only four penalties and, other than going to the video referee constantly, even when he was less than 12 inches from the ball, I could have no complaints. Rhinos women completed a horrendous weekend for the Wolves with the under-19s winning 74-4 and the open-age side scoring a record 110-0. I would urge anyone who has not done so yet to come along and cheer on the ladies. It was a thoroughly entertaining way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Saturday evening’s win against Warrington was our fifth on the bounce - a feat we have not achieved since the glory days of Rohan Smith - and with the way we are playing, I cannot see this run ending anytime soon. Our performance was the best we have produced this season and I still believe there is more to come from this side. On another day, we could have easily scored 10 tries, such was our dominance.

Morgan Gannon was given the man of the match by Sky Sports and rightly so. After a run of games free from injury, we are starting to see him reach his potential, which makes him leaving for the NRL next season even more frustrating. He was outstanding in both attack and defence, making 29 tackles, 109 metres and scoring a well-earned try in the last minute.

Another player who stood out to me was captain Cam Smith, who might be the most divisive player ever to play for Leeds. I am pleased to see him back in the side, scoring two vital tries to get us in front and making an impressive 87 metres from the bench. Whatever your opinion may be of Smith, we definitely missed him when he was injured. Our attack looks to be so much more effective when he's on the pitch, which was evident by the six tries we scored after he came on.

Looking ahead to Friday I have never been more confident about an away fixture at St Helens. We have lost only one of our last eight games and confidence is sky high, a stark opposite to where our opponents find themselves. With Brad Arthur at the helm and a fully-fit team available, expectations are high for Friday and we should be leaving with two points and a comfortable win to boot.

GAVIN MILLER

Say it quietly, we might just have a team on our hands here. Five wins in a row, including an impressive victory last Saturday, we might just have a team on our hands here. The tone being set by good, strong defence before forwards start getting on top and backs begin showing their worth, we might just have a team on our hands here.

The coach has seen off virtually all of the rubbish left to him by his predecessor, has added value where needed, especially around half-back and do you know what, we might just have a team on our hands here. A team playing like a team, playing like a well-oiled, well-coached team, with a clear game plan, clear tactics and a focus: a reason for being, an identification and all the things it has been missing for season after season after season. I’m pretty certain, we might just have a team on our hands here.