Leeds Rhinos boss hails 'gifted' Jake Connor after 'best game' in big win v Warrington Wolves

Man of Steel leader Jake Connor had his best game so far for Leeds Rhinos in their 36-12 win against Warrington Wolves, according to boss Brad Arthur.

Playing at scrum-half, the pre-season signing from Huddersfield Giants scored a try, set up two others and kicked five goals from six attempts. “He was good,” Arthur reflected. “He probably wasn’t as spectacular today, but I felt like it has been his best game - nice and controlled and balanced for the full 80 minutes.

“There were no real highlights and then lowlights, he was nice and level and controlled. It is a tough role, that seven spot and he is doing a good job and warming to it.

“He has got plenty of skill and quality and I just keep pushing him about owning his effort and physicality and working with him on control and when and where and why to play. He is doing a good job.”

Jake Connor scores for Leeds Rhinos in their 36-12 drubbing of Warrington Wolves. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Before joining Leeds, Connor had a reputation for being a difficult individual to manage, but Arthur played down his own role in the “gifted” play-maker’s impressive form. “I’ve done nothing special with him, just been honest,” he insisted. “I was asked when we first signed him if I was concerned and I said no. I knew the playing group wouldn’t let him be any different than the way we want him to be. I think the players and the club have to take credit for that.”

Connor handed the final conversion to Kallum Watkins and Arthur was delighted the veteran could celebrate his 400th career game with a win. Watkins started the game at loose-forward and had a spell at centre - the position where he began his career 17 years ago - in the second half.

“The guys really played for him and that’s when you know you have got plenty of want and desire and harmony in the team and club,” Arthur said of Watkins, who rejoined Leeds from Salford Red Devils in April.

Kallum Watkins celebrates his 400th career game by kicking a goal in Leeds Rhinos' 36-12 win against Warrington Wolves. Picture by Steve Riding.

“They are trying to make those moments and special occasions like today important for those guys. He is just a super player, I don’t have to worry about him - I could go all week without talking to him about his job. He just knows what to do. I can move him all over the place and that’s great as a coach.”

Another key contribution came from co-captain Cameron Smith who scored a brace of tries after starting the game on the bench. He has yet to start in four matches since returning from injury and Arthur stressed: “It just shows the attitude of the guys. His ego has taken a bit of a hit coming off the bench, but he hasn’t worried about it and he is doing his job.

“There may be a time when he comes back into the starting line up, but he is doing such a good job for us off the bench and he’s getting lots of minutes. It shows the team’s nice and happy at the moment.”