Records were smashed when Leeds Rhinos’ women capped a prolific weekend for the club by thrashing Warrington Wolves 110-0.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was Betfred Women’s Super League’s biggest win, the highest score by a Leeds side in running rugby league and a club-record margin of victory. Leeds’ previous most points in a game was the men’s 106-10 hammering of Swinton Lions in a Challenge Cup 24 years ago.

Rhinos’ victory margin record was broken for the second time this season as the women surpassed their 104-0 Challenge Cup score at Sheffield Eagles two months ago, in a game which was called off after 60 minutes. The greatest winning margin by a Leeds men’s side is 102-0 against Coventry in 1913.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebony Stead scored four tries in Leeds Rhinos' record 110-0 win against Warrington Wolves. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ women went into Sunday’s fixture second from bottom on the table and without a win in the opening three league rounds. Ebony Stead led the way with four touchdowns, Sophie Nuttall and Evie Cousins both crossed for a hat-trick and Izzy Northrop, Ella Donnelly and Lucy Murray each bagged a brace. Other try scorers were Shannon Brown, Liv Whitehead, Bethan Dainton and Ruby Bruce. Mel Howard converted 12 of her 16 attempts at goal and Ruby Walker added three from four.

Rhinos women’s under-19s maintained their 100 per cent start to the season by crushing Warrington 74-4 in a curtain-raiser to the Super League fixture at AMT Headingley. Leeds’ men’s sides also recorded big results against Warrington, the reserves winning 44-12 before a 36-12 success in Super League. The aggregate score over the weekend’s four matches was Rhinos 264, Warrington 28.