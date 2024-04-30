Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Centre Paul Momirovski will miss Friday’s visit of London Broncos and could be facing surgery after rolling an ankle in last Sunday’s win at Hull FC. David Fusitu’a is one week into an eight-10-week layoff with knee damage and Smith said his fellow winger Ash Handley (ribs) and centre Harry Newman (back) are “unlikely” to feature on Friday.

That means Rhinos could be without their numbers two, three, four and five against London. Prop Tom Holroyd and second-rowers James Bentley and Morgan Gannon are also ruled out, because of concussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), Smith confirmed: “Paul had an MRI yesterday on a syndesmosis injury. It’s the same ankle, but a bit more severe than the one he had a month or so ago that healed quite quickly. He’s going to see a specialist this week to get a timeframe on it. We’re hoping it won’t involve surgery, but at this stage we are not 100 per cent sure.”

Paul Momirovski, right, was injured at Hull last week and Riley Lumb, left, is likely to get another opportunity against London Broncos after his two-try debut. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Smith added: “He is quite a positive character about injuries and how they heal. He’s very professional with it and always feels like he can improve things quickly. Sometimes they can be really painful then settle quite quickly and be manageable, but still with some pain. We will have to wait and see.”

Newman and Handley were both hurt against Huddersfield Giants almost two weeks ago. They haven’t been ruled out of Friday, but Smith warned: “Both are unlikely. We will see how they get going.

“Harry has had an epidural in his back which has settled down well. He is getting around much better, but hasn’t done any full training as yet. Ash is back to some quality movement and he’s out there doing some skills and some running and we’ve just got to progress things towards contact. We’ll see where they are tomorrow and make a call regarding the 21-man squad, but I’d say they are probably both doubtful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teenage centre Ned McCormack made his Super League debut for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves at the start of April. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Smith also revealed Holroyd is seeing a consultant after having symptoms following the concussion he suffered three weeks ago, though those have now “tapered off”. Bentley is “making good progress, but won’t be back any time soon”, after his failed head injury assessment at Easter.

Rhinos’ squad is getting down to the bare bones, particularly in the three-quarters and Smith said loans are an option. “We are always looking around and having conversations with player managers and people around the league,” he stated.

“We’ll keep an eye on that sort of stuff, but last week was a great opportunity for a young kid we have extremely high hopes for in Riley Lumb to step in. He took it in his stride and did exceptionally well.

“We’ve got a lot of belief and trust in the kids coming through. They are working hard, they’ve been at it for a long time in our system and it’s exciting for those kids to come through and be part of the future. If someone comes along who can help us in the short-term we’ll consider it, but we are also very excited [by the young players].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young forward Ben Littlewood has twice been named in Leeds Rhinos' initial 21-man squad this season. Picture by James Hardisty.