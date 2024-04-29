'I got the gist': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith responds to fans' chants after win at Hull FC

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhinos remain eighth in Betfred Super League, but are just two points behind the teams from third to sixth place. The result ended a two-match losing run, but while Smith insisted his side “ got what we needed” some fans were less than impressed.

There were chants of “get out of our club” aimed at the coach following the final hooter, but asked in his post-match press conference about the fans’ reaction, Smith opted to focus on the number of Leeds followers who made the trip.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith at MKM Stadium, where his side beat Hull 18-12. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com