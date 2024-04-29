'I got the gist': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith responds to fans' chants after win at Hull FC

Coach Rohan Smith admitted he was aware of “discontent” from the away stand after Leeds Rhinos’ 18-12 win at Hull FC, but was quick to praise his side’s travelling support.
By Peter Smith
Published 29th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Rhinos remain eighth in Betfred Super League, but are just two points behind the teams from third to sixth place. The result ended a two-match losing run, but while Smith insisted his side “ got what we needed” some fans were less than impressed.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos reaction: Rohan Smith 'not surprised' by Riley Lumb's su...

There were chants of “get out of our club” aimed at the coach following the final hooter, but asked in his post-match press conference about the fans’ reaction, Smith opted to focus on the number of Leeds followers who made the trip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Rhinos coach Rohan Smith at MKM Stadium, where his side beat Hull 18-12. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.comRhinos coach Rohan Smith at MKM Stadium, where his side beat Hull 18-12. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Rhinos coach Rohan Smith at MKM Stadium, where his side beat Hull 18-12. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Smith said: “Firstly, it was a great following, how many people were there. When I walked up into the grandstand and looked out there, I thought ‘that’s a great support’. There was a proportion of discontent, but I didn’t really understand [what was being said]. I haven’t got the best of hearing - I think too many concerts in my younger days has blasted my hearing a bit - but I got the gist of it post-game.”

Related topics:Hull FCRhinosLeedsSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.