'I got the gist': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith responds to fans' chants after win at Hull FC
Rhinos remain eighth in Betfred Super League, but are just two points behind the teams from third to sixth place. The result ended a two-match losing run, but while Smith insisted his side “ got what we needed” some fans were less than impressed.
There were chants of “get out of our club” aimed at the coach following the final hooter, but asked in his post-match press conference about the fans’ reaction, Smith opted to focus on the number of Leeds followers who made the trip.
Smith said: “Firstly, it was a great following, how many people were there. When I walked up into the grandstand and looked out there, I thought ‘that’s a great support’. There was a proportion of discontent, but I didn’t really understand [what was being said]. I haven’t got the best of hearing - I think too many concerts in my younger days has blasted my hearing a bit - but I got the gist of it post-game.”
