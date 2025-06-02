Ex-Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers man in race to be fit for Wembley final

A former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers player’s hopes of a Wembley appearance this weekend are hanging by a thread, as his coach prepares to call in a secret weapon.

Winger Derrell Olpherts suffered a hamstring injury early in Featherstone Rovers’ 30-12 Betfred Championship win at Barrow Raiders yesterday (Sunday) - and coach Paul Cooke confirmed he is a doubt for Saturday’s 1895 Cup final showdown with York Knights. It could be a second successive disappointment for Olpherts, who was a non-playing member of Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad for last year’s showpiece in the same competition.

Speaking at a Wembley preview press conference at Oulton Hall in Leeds today, Cooke confirmed: “We lost two two yesterday inside seven minutes. We lost Bailey O’Connor in the right-centre, who came off on crutches and Derrell Olpherts tweaked a hamstring.

“We are not sure about [Olpherts] yet. It became a really important win for us, after we played 73 minutes with 15 players. We have got to rejig some stuff, but it’s not an excuse.”

Derrell Olpherts, right, jumps for joy as the final whistle sounds in Featherstone Rovers' 1895 Cup semi-final win at Oldham last month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

O’Connor joined Rovers in pre-season from Dewsbury Rams and Cooke added: “He has just found some form, so I am gutted for the kid. He is 22 and this may well have been the biggest game in his career so far.

“Derrell is a bit different, he has been around the block a bit more and played in lots of big games. We will assess him during the week and make a final call. I trust him, being as experienced as he is; if he’s not fit, he’s not fit - it’s as simple as that.”

Cooke knows the risk of fielding a player in a final who is less than 100 per cent. He recalled: “When I won the Challenge Cup [for Hull against Leeds in 2005], Keith Senior played and went off at half-time. We knew he wasn’t fit and I think players you are playing alongside have every right to be filthy with you, as well as the coaching staff. If you’ve told them you’re going to be fit, you should last the game. I think Derrell’s aware of my opinion, if he declares himself fit and comes off the field, he might not get back to Featherstone!”

Coach Paul Cooke and player Will Jubb celebrate Featherstone Rovers' 1895 Cup semi-final win at Oldham last month. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

John Kear was Hull’s coach for their win against Leeds 20 years ago and also masterminded Sheffield Eagles’ famous Wembley defeat of Wigan Warriors in 1998. Kear is now retired as a head-coach, but Cooke revealed: “He could well be used in the build up to our game this week.

“I think I am going to ask him to come down. I think it’s important we try and make sure this week isn’t just a normal week for the players. It’s now about letting the players know the importance of the game and the pressure that’s on them. If you fold under it, that’s your call. You have got to go out and embrace it. The best players perform in the biggest games and we hope our players will do that.”