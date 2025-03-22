Iconic winger Ryan Hall could “play until he’s 40”, his Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur reckons.

Hall will make his 500th career appearance when Rhinos face Wigan Warriors at AMT Headingley today (Saturday). The 37-year-old is awaiting a decision from the club after telling them he wants to play on next season and - based on the coach’s opinion - looks likely to get the green light.

Asked at his weekly press conference if Hall could do another year, Arthur said: “Definitely - he is a professional and looks after his body well. There's a reason why he's still playing at 37. Whilever he keeps doing that, he could play until he's 40 if he wanted to.”

Ryan Hall could "play until he's 40", Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hall returned to Rhinos from Hull KR in pre-season and Arthur admitted he was initially unsure about the signing, which was completed before he came to Leeds. “I’m in awe of him,” he said of Hall, who is Betfred Super League’s leading try scorer.

“I didn't know a lot about him and wasn't quite sure when they said he was here for this season, a bloke of his age. I wondered what his attitude and mentality would be around training, but he has been an ultimate professional and trained like a 27-year-old.

“He has been really diligent and didn't miss anything throughout the pre-season. He told me fitness wasn't one of the strengths of his training, but I think he undersold himself a little bit because his attitude and effort has been outstanding. It shows why he has been able to play 500 games. I know how much this team values and appreciates him and I just hope they can show that with how they play for him [on Saturday].”

Matt Peet, coach of this weekend’s opponents Wigan, is equally impressed by Hall, who he hailed as “one of the best wingers in Super League history”. Peet said: “He has scored some amazing tries and important tries, but also I think he is one of the strongest backfield carriers in the competition.

Tom Holroyd is back in contention for Leeds Rhinos after a two-game ban. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I’ve got a massive amount of respect for him, I know a lot of the lads who played or worked with him at England say what a fantastic character he is. His consistency levels have been remarkable, that’s credit to the way he is as a professional, I guess.”

Wigan centre Adam Keighran drops out with a long-term knee injury and full-back Jai Field (hamstring) is in doubt, but winger Abbas Miski could return.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Clark-Wood.

Wigan Warriors have an injury doubt over Jai Field ahead of today's game at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, Miski, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Byrne, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Walters, Eckersley, Forber, Farrimond, Douglas, Makin.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 5.30pm.