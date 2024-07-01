Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos’ interim-boss Chev Walker has underlined his desire to be a head-coach, but insists he’s in no hurry.

Walker and Scott Grix took the reins when Rohan Smith stepped down earlier this month and were in charge for Rhinos’ win over Leigh Leopards on June 21. Previously Smith’s assistants, they will remain in the driving seat until a new man is appointed.

Walker is highly regarded as an up and coming coach, but Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease has confirmed he is looking to bring in someone with experience at the top level. Walker, 41, played for Leeds from 1999-2005 and returned to the club in 2017, initially to work with the Foundation before joining the coaching staff three years later. He was academy/reserves coach and became Smith’s assistant ahead of last season, having earlier had spells as second in command to James Lowes and Smith at Bradford Bulls.

He has also coached Yorkshire’s academy side and his latest role is a step towards being at the helm of his own team. “I want to 100 per cent to be a head-coach,” Walker confirmed. “I have said that all along; you never join a Super League club thinking ‘I only want to play reserves or academy’. You want to test yourself at the highest level.”

Chev Walker, left, alongside Rohan Smith during the head-coach's final game in charge of Leeds Rhinos, at Hull FC on June 15. On the right of the picture is analyst Adam Cunliffe. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But he stressed he is happy ti bide his time and keen to work with whoever Rhinos appoint. “I am not in a rush to be a head-coach,” he stated. “I have seen a lot of players and coaches over the years wanting the title without actually taking the time and working things out. I feel capable of being a head-coach now, but it is a pressure job and you want to get it right and make sure it’s right for both parties.”

Walker is keen to remain at Leeds when a new man is appointed. He vowed: “I am off-contract and working towards trying to get the opportunity to stay at the club, so it’s head down and do your job. We’ve still got our jobs, as it stands, just with a bit more responsibility which is a really great learning curve for any young coach.

“If it’s one more week, or two or three, I’ll just take it in my stride and take it from there. Every day and every game’s a learning curve for us.”

Chev Walker scores for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves in a Challenge Cup tie at Headingley in April, 2005. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Walker has “no inkling” of who the new coach will be and added: “It is an on-going process. We will just support the boys as much as we can and just try to get them into a position for when the next person comes in, so they are in a good spot.”

There was no team training last week, though some players were in for work as individuals or in small groups. Rhinos are back in action at home to London Broncos on Saturday, July 6 and last week’s break was the last until the end of the regular season.

Walker said: “It probably came at a good time, after such an emotional game the weekend before. It gives the likes of Ash Handley and Harry Newman the opportunity to play for England and also get back in the frame to play for us. They will be cleared to play against London and Sam Lisone as well.”

On-loan Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell was in the initial squad for the game against Leigh, but not the matchday 17. He suffered concussion and a knee injury in his Leeds debut, at St Helens on May 24 and has not played since.

Chev Walker took over as Leeds Rhinos' interim-coach - alongside Scott Grix - after Rohan Smith stepped down. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Ned McCormack filled in for Newman at centre against Leigh, with Alfie Edgell, a specialist full-back, playing alongside him on the left wing. Explaining Russell’s omission, Walker said: “He has had very limited training time since his concussion at St Helens, then he had a bit of a back problem so he has hardly been on the field.

“My instinct just told me to play Ned. I think Alfie was due to play centre, but it made more sense for him to play wing - it’s more natural for him in that position, so I opted to go with that.”

Some of Rhinos’ long-term casualties are getting close to a return, with second-rower James Bentley - who has not played since March because of concussion - expected to be back in contention towards the end of July. Walker said prop James Donaldson, whose most recent appearance was in Super League round two, is also making good progress as he recovers from a neck problem.

“He has had to go through a lot of rehab to get back,” Walker said. “It is a slow one because we don’t want to put him right back to square one. We’ve taken our time and built him up nicely, but I am not sure if he is available this week.”