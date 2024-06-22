Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Relieved’ Chev Walker dedicated his first win in charge of Leeds Rhinos to his former teammate Rob Burrow.

Assistant-coaches Walker and Scott Grix took charge of the team for Friday’s 18-10 defeat of Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley, two days after previous boss Rohan Smith left the club. It was Rhinos’ first home game since Burrow’s death two weeks earlier and, coming on global motor neurone disease awareness day, was a celebration of the eight-time Grand Final winner’s life and career.

A crowd of 17,535, Leeds best since 2015, packed the stadium and Rhinos’ under-strength side - missing more than a dozen players through injury - rose to the occasion with an outstanding defensive display. “It was in the spirit of Rob,” Walker said in his post-match press conference.

Assistant-coach Chev Walker was interim charge for Leeds Rhinos' win against Leigh Leopards, along with Scott Grix. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We spoke about it a couple of times since Rob passed, about being brave and courageous and standing up and being a teammate. That’s all we asked and the boys got out there and delivered 100 per cent on that.”

Walker and Burrow were teammates in Rhinos’ first Grand Final victory 20 years ago and he was also close to Smith, who he previously worked with at Bradford Bulls.

“It has been very difficult - two friends,” Walker said of the past few days. “Rohan was a friend as well. I said to the boys [on Friday], we have to come to work. For Rob, I am relieved more than anything. I was desperate to get that win for him and his family, his mum and dad, his kids and his wife.”

Walker was happy to have his first game in charge overshadowed by the tributes to Burrow. He insisted: “It was always going to be about Rob, regardless of what’s happened this week, or not.

No 7 Matt Frawley scores the decisive try for Leeds Rhinos in their 18-10 win against Leigh Leopards. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“You only have to look at his career, it was always against the odds. He has done things he wasn’t expected to do. It is emotional for everybody, it has touched so many people. Rob did when he was alive and he did all the way through his fight. The spirit of him was there tonight.”

Leeds were beaten by a similar score at second-bottom Hull FC in their previous game six days earlier, a result and performance which ultimately cost Smith his job. The win against Leigh was Rhinos’ second in five matches and keeps them in the hunt for a top six finish in Betfred Super League.

Four players were ruled out from the Hull game and Leeds fielded rookies Ned McCormack and Alfie Edgell on the left flank, while on-loan Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh made his debut off the bench. Leigh went into the match in better form, but two tries by Brodie Croft and one from Matt Frawley saw Rhinos home. Walker reflected: “I am really grateful to the players and the rest of the staff as well.