There’s better news for Leeds Rhinos on the injury front with some key players set to return in their next match.

Rhinos were down to the bare bones for last week’s win against Leigh Leopards when 14 members of their full-time squad were ruled out. There are no Betfred Super League fixtures this weekend, because of England’s mid-season Test in France and the break will give the casualties extra time to recover. That is set to leave Rhinos in a much healthier state for the visit of London Broncos on Saturday, July 6. Here’s a full injury round-up.