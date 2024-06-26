Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos are a week into their search for a new coach following Rohan Smith’s exit last Wednesday.

Numerous names have been linked with the role, but two being touted as front-runners are Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley and Australian Brad Arthur, whose most recent job was in charge of NRL outfit Parramatta Eels. Sporting director Ian Blease will choose the new gaffer and is facing a huge decision just weeks after joining the club. Here’s how Rowley and Blease shape up as possible contenders.

PAUL ROWLEY

Pros:

Brad Arthur seen during Parramatta Eels' NRL clash with Canterbury Bulldogs on March 9, 2024. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

At 49, Leigh-born Rowley is still relatively young, but also highly experienced, having taken his first head-coaching role with his hometown club in 2014. He has a track record of success in the lower divisions, with back-to-back second-tier titles at Leigh in 2014 and 2015 and then as inaugural coach of Toronto Wolfpack.

He guided the Canadian side to top spot in League One at the first attempt and repeated the feat in the Championship 12 months later, though they suffered a shock Grand Final defeat by London Broncos. Rowley was appointed Salford coach in the autumn of 2021 and led them to a play-off semi-final in his first campaign.

They narrowly missed out on the top-six last term, but are currently fifth, despite a limited budget and having lost some key players - including Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers to Leeds - in pre-season. The Salford boss is admired for his style of play and knows how to get the best out of Croft and Ackers who played their best rugby under his coaching. He is also well known to Blease, who worked with him at Salford until earlier this month, so there’d be no shocks if he did get the job.

Salford Red Devils' head coach Paul Rowley pictured at last week's win over St Helens. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Cons:

He’s currently in work, so Leeds would have to tempt him away from Salford, where he clearly feels at home. He has already rejected a possible move to Hull FC.

Also, Rowley has not worked at a truly big club before. Though Salford are in better form at the moment, Leeds is a large step up. Expectations at Rhinos are much higher and there’s more pressure. The job has proved too big for many coaches in the past.

BRAD ARTHUR

New sporting director Ian Blease is leading the search for Leeds Rhinos' next head-coach. Picture by James Hardisty.

Pros:

The 50-year-old Australian is vastly experienced at the top level and available now. He coached NRL outfit Parramatta Eels from September, 2013 until last month - when he was sacked - and has also been on the staff at Melbourne Storm and Manly Sea Eagles.

He improved the Eels’ fortunes, taking them to the 2022 Grand Final and several play-offs campaigns and was well liked and respected by his players. There was widespread sympathy when he was axed following seven defeats from 10 games this year.

Cons:

Arthur hasn’t worked in Super League and isn’t well known to the Leeds club. They have sources in the Australian competition, but might prefer a candidate they have personal experience of.