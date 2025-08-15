Leeds Rhinos boss explains new contract motivation ahead of huge clash at Castleford Tigers

Coach Brad Arthur reckons Leeds Rhinos are “getting close” to becoming one of Super League’s top teams.

Tomorrow’s (Saturday) derby at Castleford Tigers is Rhinos’ first game since Arthur confirmed he is staying at the club next year - and he admitted the prospect of achieving something special with Leeds was one of his reasons for signing a new deal. “My family was the main part of it and making sure everyone was comfortable with the arrangement,” he said.

“The second part was the buy-in from the boys and the good people here. I wanted to make sure I felt like I could actually make a difference and I feel like I can. Whatever we can achieve this year, great - and we certainly haven't given up hope - but another pre-season will help. We’ve beaten every team in the competition so far so we’ve shown we are good enough to beat the best teams, but if we want to be the best team, we’ve got to do that every week. We’re getting closer to it.”

Lachie Miller celebrates with travelling fans after Leeds Rhinos' win at Castleford Tigers in May, but coach Brad Arthur is expecting a tough game there on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Revealing his greatest motivation, Arthur insisted: “I love winning, but what I’ve really enjoyed the most is seeing guys mentioned for the England team, the development of our young guys and the consistency right through the club - all three grades are up there fighting really tough. The biggest thing I really enjoy is the look in the boys’ eyes when they come off and you get a hug or a handshake, knowing you’ve got that connection and they’ve had a crack for the club, the team and myself.”

With Arthur’s future sorted, Rhinos can step up plans for 2026. The coach admitted: “The decision was weighing down on me a little bit and I’m sure it was draining on everyone. I didn't mean to, but I had to drag it out to come up with the decision I was happy with.

“One thing I wanted to do was make sure the club was set up and in a position where we knew what our identity was when you pull that Rhinos jersey on, whether you’re in our pathways, our under-18s or right up to the top. Who the coach is isn’t irrelevant, but it becomes easier when you know what your club is about.

“We’ve still got a heap of work to do, but things are progressing in the right direction so if I’m only here another 12 months, the club will continue to move on very strongly. What we can do now is do things with a bit more confidence. We’ve put a lot of steps in place and now we can concrete them in.”

Brodie Croft wrong-foots the Castleford Tigers defence during Leeds Rhinos' win there three months ago. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The first order of business is securing a top-six finish and potentially a home play-off. A win tomorrow at OneBore Stadium would lift them two places to third, though Leigh Leopards and St Helens could overtake them, if they win on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Rhinos have beaten Tigers twice this season and Arthur warned: “In both games they’ve started with a lot of intent, purpose and focus and that’s what we are expecting.

“We are going to be prepared to be able to match that right from the start. They were very physical with us early in the game last time round.”