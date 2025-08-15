Castleford Tigers boss reveals why 'tough and resilient' Leeds Rhinos have become so hard to beat

Castleford Tigers boss Chris Chester has identified the big difference he reckons opposite number Brad Arthur has made to Saturday’s visitors Leeds Rhinos.

Rhinos will go third in Betfred Super League - for a couple of hours at least - if they beat Tigers for the third time this season, following a 38-24 victory at AMT Headingley in March and 29-6 win at Castleford two months later. It is Leeds’ first game since Arthur confirmed he is staying on as coach next year and Chester revealed he is a big fran of the Aussie who spent 10 years in charge of NRL giants Parramatta Eels.

“I really enjoy speaking to Brad,” Chester - who is Tigers’ director of rugby and interim-coach - said. “I think he has brought a toughness and resilience to them. Leeds in the past have always been a very good attacking side, but you always found ways to kind of break them down. That’s very difficult these days, which is testament to Brad Arthur and I am pretty sure [assistant-coach] Jamie Langley will have a huge influence as well on the defensive side of the game.”

Tex Hoy, seen in action against Leeds Rhinos in May, could return for Castleford Tigers in Saturday's rematch. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Third-bottom Tigers gave league leaders Hull KR a run for their money last Saturday, trailing only 16-6 at half-time before conceding 20 unanswered points in the second period. Chester is looking for “the same fight we had last week and that kind of effort”, but insisted: “We are under no illusions, we are coming up against a top-four side.

“I thought Leeds were outstanding against Leigh last week. There was very little in that game and it felt like a play-off game. They are going to be there or thereabouts. They can challenge against Wigan and Hull KR - they are a fantastic side and we know how tough a game it is going to be, but it is a derby and we’ve spoken a lot this week about the importance of derbies and the importance of effort levels and controlling that emotion. Derbies are huge games for the players and the town and we want to send our fans home happy.”

Chester added: “I am looking forward to seeing what we can produce. The last time we played at home we got a win against Warrington so we know what we’ve got to do and I’ll back these boys to the hilt. They keep giving me every last bit of energy they’ve got.”

Outside-back Elliot Wallis - who had a spell with Leeds this season, playing in the reserves - is set to feature for Tigers after joining them on loan from Huddersfield Giants. Wallis will replace centre Josh Hodson who suffered a broken thumb during last week’s defeat. Full-back Tex Hoy could return from injury, under-18s back Alfie Lindsay has been drafted into the 21-man squad and hooker/half-back Chris Atkin is in contention after not being selected against Hull KR. Second-rower Jeremiah Simbiken picked up a one-match ban after being sin-binned last week, so is unavailable.

Coach Brad Arthur, pictured, has done an outstanding job at Leeds Rhinos, according to Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Potentially it’ll be a little bit different,” Chester said of his lineup. “We have had a good few days of high-intensity training, the energy levels have gone up and there’s a lot of excitement.”