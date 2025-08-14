How to watch Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity game & live rugby league on BBC 2

Live Super League action will be available to watch across three TV channels or streaming services this weekend.

Leeds Rhinos’ big derby at Castleford Tigers on Saturday is being broadcast on the SkySports+ red button and also via the competition’s own SuperLeague+. That means there will be only a five-minute build-up to kick-off and the match can’t be recorded.

Similar options are on offer when Wakefield Trinity visit Betfred Super League’s bottom club Salford Red Devils the following afternoon. Rugby league returns to BBC 2 on Sunday, when there will be live coverage of St Helens’ home game against Huddersfield Giants. Here’s how to watch Super League round 22.

Here's how to watch this weekend's Super League action on Sky Sports, SuperLeague+ and the BBC. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Thursday, August 14: Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Friday, August 15: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR (8pm), Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports+ main channel, from 7.30pm.

Saturday, August 16: Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+; Hull FC v Leigh Leopards (5.30pm), Sky Sports+ main channel from 5.25pm.

Sunday, August 17: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (2.30pm), BBC 2 from 2.15pm, Sky Sports+ red button from 2.25pm and SuperLeague+; Salford Red Devils v Wakefield Trinity (3pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 2.55pm and SuperLeague+.