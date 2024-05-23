Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos won’t be rushed into deciding the future of off-contract players, coach Rohan Smith has vowed.

Since May 1, players in the final year of their deal have officially been free to speak to potential new employers. A memo subsequently circulated to clubs by the RFL listed Rhinos’ David Fusitua, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson and James Donaldson as “not yet determined” - which means they so far haven’t been offered a contract by Leeds.

That list excludes players who have agreed or been offered new terms, or signed elsewhere for next season. Leeds’ Rhyse Martin is in that category.

Three of the players who have yet to be offered a deal have played only a fringe role this season, with four appearances between them. The signing of Ryan Hall for 2025 has fuelled speculation winger Fusitu’a will return to New Zealand at the end of this year.

Luis Roberts' future at Leeds Rhinos is undecided, with his contract due to end this autumn. Picture by Steve Riding.

Veteran prop Donaldson is currently recovering from a neck injury suffered in training two months ago, while Johnson made his first senior appearance of the campaign in Leeds’ defeat at Catalans Dragons two weeks ago. He had a spell on loan at Bradford Bulls and played for Halifax Panthers on dual registration last weekend.

Roberts, a 22-year-old three-quarter, has had a bigger influence and is ever-present in Rhinos’ 17 ahead of Friday’s Betfred Super League future at St Helens. That is understood to have led to interest from rival sides.

Smith confirmed talks have taken place with “some” players who are coming out of contract, but declined to set a timescale, insisting: “There’s no finish line with contract negotiations.

Luis Roberts has started Leeds Rhinos' past two games at centre, including the home win against London Broncos three weeks ago. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Not very often are they super-straightforward any more, there’s always complications or options or whatnot. We have had chats with Luis and they are on-going as we’ve had with some other players.”

Asked if Roberts is a someone he’d like to keep at the club, Smith responded: “I’ve strived to bring players in that can develop. Luis has developed over his time at the club so he is certainly someone I can see staying at the club and continuing on his development.”

Roberts has started nine games as a winger this year, been an unused substitute once and played at centre in the past two. Harry Newman is back in contention for Friday, but - with on-loan winger Matty Russell poised to make his debut - Roberts could continue at centre, allowing Rhyse Martin to switch back to his specialist second-row role.

“Luis practised mostly as a centre through our pre-season,” Smith said. “Given the circumstances of our roster, an opportunity came on the wing. He is a good footy player, he has got good awareness for the game and has learned to play wing at a decent level, but he is a better centre at this point in time and that’s something we’d like to explore more, particularly as players are more available on the wing.”

Luis Roberts, second from right, is congratulated after scoring against Friday's opponents St Helens at AMT Headingley in March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Along with second-row James McDonnell, Roberts was spotted by Smith playing in the second tier Championship two years ago. The former Salford Red Devils, Swinton Lions, Leigh and Widnes Vikings man made nine appearances last season and his coach said: “He has done really well as a young player still finding his way in Super League.

“He has been very consistent with his edge defence, has been reliable as a centre and a winger and is developing his yardage carries out of his own end. He is one of those guys players like playing with because he fits in, does his job with no fuss and is a good teammate.