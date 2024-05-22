Leeds Rhinos boost as big names return to 21-man squad for St Helens clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has named his initial squad for Friday’s trip to St Helens.

Centre Harry Newman (back) and stand-off Brodie Croft (groin) are both included following injury and winger Matty Russell could make his debut after joining Rhinos on a two-month loan from Warrington Wolves. He is set to replace Alfie Edgell, who drops out of the 21 after starting on the right-wing at Catalans Dragons two weeks ago.

Outside-backs Jack Smith and Ned McCormack are also omitted after not being selected for the match in France. Tom Nicholson-Watton, who was 18th man that afternoon, retains his place, alongside second-rower Ben Littlewood. Scrum-half Matt Frawley is vying for a recall after being left out of the past two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Newman, left and Brodie Croft are both back in Leeds Rhinos' squad for the game at St Helens on Friday. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Matty Russell.