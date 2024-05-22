Leeds Rhinos boost as big names return to 21-man squad for St Helens clash

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:13 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 12:23 BST
Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith has named his initial squad for Friday’s trip to St Helens.

Centre Harry Newman (back) and stand-off Brodie Croft (groin) are both included following injury and winger Matty Russell could make his debut after joining Rhinos on a two-month loan from Warrington Wolves. He is set to replace Alfie Edgell, who drops out of the 21 after starting on the right-wing at Catalans Dragons two weeks ago.

Outside-backs Jack Smith and Ned McCormack are also omitted after not being selected for the match in France. Tom Nicholson-Watton, who was 18th man that afternoon, retains his place, alongside second-rower Ben Littlewood. Scrum-half Matt Frawley is vying for a recall after being left out of the past two games.

Harry Newman, left and Brodie Croft are both back in Leeds Rhinos' squad for the game at St Helens on Friday. Picture by Steve Riding.Harry Newman, left and Brodie Croft are both back in Leeds Rhinos' squad for the game at St Helens on Friday. Picture by Steve Riding.
Harry Newman, left and Brodie Croft are both back in Leeds Rhinos' squad for the game at St Helens on Friday. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Matty Russell.

St Helens’ squad is: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Waqa Blake, Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Sione Mata’utia, Joe Batchelor, Moses Mbye, James Bell, Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi, George Delaney, Ben Davies, Sam Royle, Konrad Hurrell, Jonny Vaughan, Noah Stephens.

