Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League game at St Helens
Centre Harry Newman and stand-off Brodie Croft give Rhinos added firepower after missing the 26-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons two weeks ago because of injury. Leeds coach Rohan Smith also has a new option in the shape of winger Matty Russell who is beginning a two-month loan from Warrington Wolves.
While Croft is likely to start, Smith will have to choose between Matt Frawley and Jack Sinfield to partner him in the halves. Other big decisions will be made at centre and in the second-row. David Fusitu'a, Paul Momirovski, Tom Holroyd, James Bentley, Morgan Gannon, James Donaldson and Riley Lumb remain on the casualty list. Here’s how Rhinos could line up for the Betfred Super League round 12 clash.
