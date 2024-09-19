Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is make or break for Leeds Rhinos at Hull KR tomorrow, but all coach Brad Arthur is focussed on is a better performance.

Last week’s 38-0 loss at Wigan Warriors means anything other than a win on Friday would end Rhinos’ season. Even if they beat Hull KR - who need a victory to ensure a week off and home semi-final - Leeds won’t be guaranteed a play-off spot.They would still finish outside the top-six should Leigh Centurions defeat visitors St Helens the same evening or Catalans Dragons pick up a big enough success at Hull FC the following afternoon to wipe out Rhinos’ points difference advantage.

With Rhinos’ fate out of their own hands, Arthur insisted the most important thing is to finish the league campaign by playing well. Asked at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday) if he will be checking Leigh’s score, the coach vowed: “No and I don't want anyone to tell me. I've got no interest.

Leeds Rhinos stand-off Brodie Croft reflects on what coach Brad Arthur admitted was an embarrassing team performance in last week's defeat at Wigan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We're not worrying about [play-offs], we've set some standards and expectations of performance and need to make sure we finish the season that way. What happens from there we'll just have to deal with.”

He stressed: “If we get fortunate, great, but finishing the year strong is the only thing we care about right now. That doesn't mean we don't care about playing finals, but the only thing that matters right now is that we finish on our terms. From there, it's out of our hands.”

The loss at Wigan ended a three-game winning run and was the first time Rhinos have been comprehensively outplayed since Arthur took charge in July. The coach is still hurting from the manner of the loss, but he pledged: “We need to put a line through that game.

“If you look at the nine games, that hasn't been us. I'm putting it down to a one-off, it won't happen again. We were never in the contest right from the start and never gave ourselves a chance.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“There was no physicality at all and the boys were quite embarrassed about it. There's only one way we can deal with it and that's in this game. I expect physicality won't be a problem.”

Leeds have lost their last four meetings with the Robins, including a 20-12 defeat at AMT Headingley in Arthur’s first game as boss and he knows they are facing “a good team”. He warned: “They make you play every set out and work really well together as a team, with everyone nailing their jobs one to 17. They'll drag you to the last tackle and that’s often when they come up with their points so we're going to have to make sure we’ve got full concentration for full sets of six.”

Of how Rhinos can negate the Robins;’ threat, Arthur said: “I’m looking for a bit of that bounce-back factor and a strong performance with a really good start. If we want to be in the contest and have a chance at the 80th minute, we need to start well. We need to come with the right attitude and make sure we get off the bus, have packed our mouthguards and are ready to go.”