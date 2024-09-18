Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England centre Harry Newman has tipped Leeds Rhinos to “bounce back” in Friday’s make or break final game of the regular season, at Hull KR.

Seventh-placed Rhinos’ hopes of qualifying for the Betfred Super League play-offs depend on them winning and Leigh Leopards, who are a point better off, losing to visitors St Helens the same evening. But with Leeds’ fate out of their control following last week’s 38-0 hammering at Wigan Warriors, Newman insisted regaining lost pride is the first priority.

Rhinos travelled to Wigan on the back of three successive wins, including a 68-6 thrashing of Hull FC the previous week, but were on the back foot from the first whistle and didn’t create a try-scoring chance in the entire game. The match was billed as being an opportunity for Rhinos to show what they are made of and Newman admitted: “Wigan are the benchmark team.

“We are making strides forward, but we really weren’t at the races. We weren’t good enough from minute one. We found ourselves 10-0 down in the first 10 minutes and it was always going to be a struggle to come back. Our physicality wasn’t right, but we go to Hull KR this week and all we can do is our best to bounce back and give ourselves a chance.

Harry Newman celebrates his try in Leeds Rhinos' win against Hull FC two weeks ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The lads are keeping their heads up. Obviously everyone’s disappointed, we know what it means to play for Leeds and we’ll bounce back this week.”

Two rookies, 20-year-old full-back Alfie Edgell and winger Riley Lumb, 19, were arguably Leeds’ most impressive players last Friday and Newman - who made his debut in a 34-0 defeat at Wigan seven years go - noted: “They are both great players.

“Alfie hasn’t played full-back for a while, he has been filling in on the wing for Ash [Handley] and Lumby came in and did a great job. He made some carries, a fair few metres and a couple of line breaks.

Last week's heavy loss at Wigan Warriors left Leeds Rhinos' players - including Jarrod O'Connor, pictured - shattered, Harry Newman says. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That bodes well for the future, but it was a very disappointing result. We have got to be better for those boys, especially the boys who have been around a lot longer. All we can do is go there this week, perform well and finish the season on a high.”

Whatever happens this weekend, or over the next month, Newman knows Rhinos’ players can expect a “long, hard pre-season” under coach Brad Arthur. “He has been absolutely brilliant since he came in,” Newman said of the former Parramatta Eels boss.

“We are going to keep learning and keep developing and go again. One hundred per cent he is the right man to take us forward. It is just about consistency, we have not been good enough for long enough in games. We’ve had some great performances and there has obviously been signs of improvement, but we’ve got to do it every week, week-in and week-out, to be up at the top.

“That’s what the likes of Wigan and Hull KR do, they have one game off in very few and they bounce back. We have got a hard pre-season ahead and I am looking forward to learning everything I can off Brad.”