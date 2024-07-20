Leeds led twice and played well for much of a cracking clash, but - yet again - errors cost them the victory, though the 22-12 scoreline didn’t reflect their effort. Leeds went in front for the second time with 10 left, but then David Fusitu’a dropped Mikey Lewis’ kick and that led to a try for Jai Whitbread, awarded after an interminable examination of the evidence by video referee Ben Thaler.

After that, Leeds were in Hull KR’s half with two left and still in with a chance, but Brodie Croft wasn’t looking when Paul Momirovski played the ball, a Rovers player snapped up possession and that led to Jez Litten going over for the final touchdown. Fusitua’ had earlier lost the ball just short of the Robins’ line when Leeds were 6-0 up and an error by Lachie Miller led, indirectly, to the visitors’ second try. That said, both Rhinos’ touchdowns came from mistakes under kicks and Leeds weren’t able to break down an outstanding Hull KR defence, despite spells of pressure.

Leeds’ defence was more aggressive than in previous games this year and they looked better organised so there were positive signs, but games are running out and a top-six finish seems increasingly unlikely. The only points of the opening half came after just five minutes. Matt Frawley’s high kick was misjudged by Hull KR’s ex-Leeds full-back Jack Broadbent; it went between his arms, bounced backwards off a knee and was picked up and touched down by an alert Rhyse Martin, who also converted.

Rhinos got over the line again moments later when Momirovski took Croft’s kick on the last, but he was held up; then Fusitu’a went in from Momirovski’s pass, but Miller had knocked-on Croft’s up and under. Leeds coped well when Hull KR mounted some pressure and could have gone in at the break two scores clear, but Martin missed with a long-range penalty attempt after interference by Oliver Gildart on Sam Lisone.

Fusitu’a bombed what seemed a certain try at the start of the second half. He took Momirovski’s pass just short of the line, but the ball was lost. It looked like Mikey Lewis may knocked it out of the winger’s grasp, but Hull KR were given the next possession and scored from it, Matt Parcell putting Ryan Hall – who will rejoin Leeds next year – over. Lewis levelled the game with a touchline conversion.

Rhinos haven’t had many 50-50 calls go their way this year. Referee Liam Moore awarded a 40-20 when it seemed Lewis’ kick might have gone touch in-goal; then Miller spilled a bomb, regathered and was perhaps pushed back over the line after the tackle was complete. The ruling was a drop-out and from that Lewis got past Momirovski to score an unconverted try.

That said, Leeds received six successive penalties either side of half-time and weren’t able to profit from any of them. They received seven to Rovers’ two, both of which came in the first half. Leeds’ second try came in similar fashion to the first. Frawley’s high kick was missed by Broadbent on the Robins’ line, he regathered, lost it again and Miller touched down. Martin added the two to edge the hosts ahead with 10 minutes left, but they couldn’t hang on.

Harley Thomas scored a try and eight goals from nine attempts when Rhinos beat Hull KR 52-18 in the academy curtain-raiser. George Brown crossed twice and other try scorers were Presley Cassell, Joe Diskin, Callum Webster, Mason Corbett, Jayemm Oladipupo and Harry Taylor.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Fusitu’a, Momirovski, Newman, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Eseh, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Subs O’Connor, Lisone, Donaldson, Edgell.

Hull KR: Broadbent, Burgess, Hiku, Gildart, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Parcell, Hadley, Storton, Opacic, Minchella. Subs Litten, Luckley, Whitbread, Tanginoa.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Attendance: 14,555.

1 . Leeds Rhinos 12 Hull KR 20 How the Rhinos players rated. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Full-back: Lachie Miller (squad number one) Scored a try, but a dropped kick was punished and he twice passed into touch on the first near the Robins’ line 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wing: David Fusitu'a (no 2) His missed opportunity early in the second half was a game-changer and then an error gave the Robins their winning try 4 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Paul Momirovski (no 4) Had a decent game, heavily involved without being able to break clear 6 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Centre: Harry Newman (no 3) Looked a threat, more direct and no major errors, but he needed more ball 7 Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales