Leeds Rhinos' Brodie Croft feels help from above as Rob Burrow's spirit inspires win v Leigh Leopards
Stand-off Croft scored Leeds’ first two tries - one an 80-metre sprint - in Rhinos’ first home game since Burrow’s death three weeks earlier. Half-back Matt Frawley - wearing Burrow’s former number, seven - went in for the third and decisive touchdown, in front of an emotional crowd of more than 17,000.
The evening - on global motor neurone disease day - was dedicated to celebrating Burrow’s life and career and Rhinos rose to the occasion on and off the pitch. Watched by Burrow’s family and 80 of his former teammates, an under-strength team dug deep to defy the odds, as the eight-time Grand Final winner did so often in his glittering career.
Sporting Leigh coach Adrian Lam congratulated Leeds on the win and occasion and admitted it felt like they had “help from above” as they ended his side’s recent good run. Speaking in Rhinos’ post-match press conference, Croft agreed.
The man of the match said: “The long-range try, I was fortunate to score that. I have never scored one that far before and it honestly felt like an out of body experience, as weird as it sounds. It felt like there was someone else with me on it.”
Croft’s celebrations after both touchdowns showed how much the game meant. “It was the whole occasion,” he said. “We knew this was the MND round and when Rob passed, we circled it even more. We’d already circled it in the calendar and we kept circling it as a big one, not just for the club, but for Rob and his family and the MND community.
“I think the boys showed that tonight, particularly some of our younger boys - turning up, tackling players over the sideline, showing up for try-savers. It was unbelievable, the effort that went in and I am just so pleased we could get the result.”
