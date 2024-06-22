Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Man of the match Brodie Croft felt he had ‘someone with me’ as Leeds Rhinos honoured the late Rob Burrow with a gutsy 18-10 defeat of Leigh Leopards at AMT Headingley.

Stand-off Croft scored Leeds’ first two tries - one an 80-metre sprint - in Rhinos’ first home game since Burrow’s death three weeks earlier. Half-back Matt Frawley - wearing Burrow’s former number, seven - went in for the third and decisive touchdown, in front of an emotional crowd of more than 17,000.

The evening - on global motor neurone disease day - was dedicated to celebrating Burrow’s life and career and Rhinos rose to the occasion on and off the pitch. Watched by Burrow’s family and 80 of his former teammates, an under-strength team dug deep to defy the odds, as the eight-time Grand Final winner did so often in his glittering career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brodie Croft stretches over to score the first of his two tries for Leeds Rhinos in their win over Leigh Leopards. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Sporting Leigh coach Adrian Lam congratulated Leeds on the win and occasion and admitted it felt like they had “help from above” as they ended his side’s recent good run. Speaking in Rhinos’ post-match press conference, Croft agreed.

The man of the match said: “The long-range try, I was fortunate to score that. I have never scored one that far before and it honestly felt like an out of body experience, as weird as it sounds. It felt like there was someone else with me on it.”

Croft’s celebrations after both touchdowns showed how much the game meant. “It was the whole occasion,” he said. “We knew this was the MND round and when Rob passed, we circled it even more. We’d already circled it in the calendar and we kept circling it as a big one, not just for the club, but for Rob and his family and the MND community.