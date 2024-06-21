Rob Burrow: former teammates flock to Headingley as Leeds Rhinos honour club legend
The Betfred Super League clash with Leigh Leopards was Rhinos’ first home game since Burrow’s death, from motor neurone disease, three weeks ago. Players from throughout Burrow’s career - from Andy Kirk who made his debut in the same game in 2001 to Danny McGurie from his final game, at Old Trafford 16 years later - gathered to pay their respects and have a drink and a joke in his memory.
Among those present were 2004 Grand Final winner Ali Lautiiti, who had flown in from New Zealand and 2011 Super League champion Danny Buderus. He arrived yesterday and will fly back to Australia tomorrow.
Buderus was “very honoured and privileged” to be asked to attend the game. “I came back two years ago for the World Cup. It’s amazing what they’ve done here at Headingley and it’s a special night,” he said. “Rob’s speed, his strength and his agility were always on display when he played.
“I think we probably don’t see enough of that now. Rob would just take you on and get the ball in one place and end up somewhere else and that’s a strength not many players have and one of the reasons he and the Rhinos saw so much success.”
Burrow was the smallest player in Super League, but one of its toughest, Buderus said. “You used to see a lot of opposition players’ game plan was to try and run at Rob and it never worked,” he recalled. “He stood solid and put them on their backside.
“They are the fighting qualities he had right through and he needed those after rugby league. He set a standard; if I’m a young kid and I’m not an athletic build or someone who thinks they’re not tall enough, I think he’s inspiring kids to play the game around that.
“He took it to the end. Everyone can do something or the MND cause, whatever that may be. It’s gone global and finding a cure was the big Holy Grail.”
Wayne McDonald was another player to fly in from Australia for Friday’s game. Liam Botham - son of cricket hero Ian Botham - was also among those present, along with ex-Leeds coach Daryl Powell, who gave Burrow his full debut.
