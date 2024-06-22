Friday’s visit of Leigh Leopards was Rhinos’ first home game since Burrow died from motor neurone disease three weeks ago, aged 41. Fittingly, it was played on global MND awareness day and Rhinos’ players wore a unique one-off kit to mark the occasion.

The attendance of more than 17,500 included members of Burrow’s family and representatives from the MND community, as well as 80 of the eight-time Grand Final winner’s former teammates. Roared on by a passionate crowd, below-strength Rhinos defied the odds – as Burrow did throughout his career – to pull of a spirited 18-10 win. Here’s a selection of pictures from one of Rhinos’ most memorable nights.