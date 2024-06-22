Friday’s visit of Leigh Leopards was Rhinos’ first home game since Burrow died from motor neurone disease three weeks ago, aged 41. Fittingly, it was played on global MND awareness day and Rhinos’ players wore a unique one-off kit to mark the occasion.
The attendance of more than 17,500 included members of Burrow’s family and representatives from the MND community, as well as 80 of the eight-time Grand Final winner’s former teammates. Roared on by a passionate crowd, below-strength Rhinos defied the odds – as Burrow did throughout his career – to pull of a spirited 18-10 win. Here’s a selection of pictures from one of Rhinos’ most memorable nights.
1. Rob Burrow honoured in Leeds Rhinos win
The big screen at AMT Headingley before Friday's game, when :Leeds Rhinos beat Lewigh Leopards 18-10.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Rob Burrow honoured in Leeds Rhinos win
Rob Burrow's wife Lindsey and children Maya and Jackson on the pitch at AMT Headingley.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Rob Burrow honoured in Leeds Rhinos win
Giant banner in memory of Rob Burrow are unveiled on the AMT Headingley pitch before Leeds Rhinos' 18-10 win against Leigh Leopards.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Rob Burrow honoured in Leeds Rhinos win
Leeds Rhinos fans with a special message at the game agianst Leigh Leopards on golbal MND awareness day.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Rob Burrow honoured in Leeds Rhinos win
Leeds Rhinos' players - and 80 of Rob Burrow's former teammates - line up on the pitch before the game against Leigh.Rob Burrow honoured in Leeds Rhinos winPhoto: Bruce Rollinson
6. Rob Burrow honoured in Leeds Rhinos win
Fans in AMT Headingley's East Stand use flags to display Rob Burrow's initials and squyad number before Rhinos' win agianst Leigh.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.