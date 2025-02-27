Co-captain Cameron Smith will undergo surgery on his injured ankle next week, Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Smith will have surgery on Tuesday, Arthur confirmed during his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday). “He is disappointed because he did a lot of hard work in pre-season and he has been one of our better players,” the coach said.

“He has been linking in the middle third of the field and was looking to strike up some good conversations with our middles. But it is a long season - at least it is not season-ending and he will be back in 10 weeks.”

Jack Sinfield suffered a foot injury during Leeds Rhinos' Challenge Cup win against Wests Warriors two weeks ago. Picture by Steve Riding.

Salford’s Matty Foster was handed three penalty points and a fine after the RFL match review panel charged him with grade B dangerous contact on Smith. Arthur said: “At the end of the day, Cam is out for probably 10 weeks so we’re not real happy with that part of it.”

Smith limped off late in the first half of last week’s game, moments before Croft suffered a concussion which automatically ruled him out of Sunday. Croft was replaced by Frawley, who had earlier left the field to have eight stitches in a badly cut hand.

Full-back Lachie Miller has yet to play this year because of a calf muscle problem and Sinfield missed the first two Betfred Super League rounds after suffering a badly bruised foot in the Challenge Cup win over amateurs Wests Warriors. Rhinos are down to the bare bones in their pivotal positions and Arthur admitted: “We’ve got no idea until Saturday about Frawls or whether Sinny’s right.

Leeds Rhinos co-captain Cameron Smith will undergo surgery next week. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Morgan Gannon has done a bit in the halves today, we have got a lot of big guys so we’ll just play big in the middle and see where that takes us. It’s footy, we’ve just got to deal with it and respond to it. We can’t really worry about who’s not in the team, we’ve got to worry about who’s in the team, what their job is and try and replicate the professional performance we put in last week.”

Second-rower Gannon, who missed the whole 2024 season because of concussion, came off the bench into the halves against Salford and is an option for Sunday. “He was good,” Arthur said. “You can see he’s a guy you can put in any position and he’ll do a job.

“He has trained a bit there today and done a good job. We’ll just have to wait and see where we get to on Saturday and how Frawls is and how Sinny pulls up after doing a bit of running today.

“We are a bit light there, but it’s not an excuse. We’ve still got a good side we’ll be putting out and we have to go and compete really hard and be professional about our approach.”