Magic Weekend is the perfect time for improving Leeds Rhinos to show what they are made of, according to hooker Jarrod O’Connor.

Rhinos face St Helens at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Saturday in the annual six-match festival eight days after an agonising 20-14 home loss to Betfred Super League leaders Hull KR. Leeds led 14-6 with 15 minutes left and Connor reckons they can take confidence from going toe to toe with the competition’s most in-form team. Now, he says, the challenge is turning good performances against top-six teams into victories.

Leeds have been in contention in all nine league matches this year, but last week was their fourth defeat. O’Connor admitted that result was “gutting”, but insisted they are “staying positive and all sticking together”. He said: “The performances we are putting in have been improving and we just need to take that next step. Coming up against another strong team is what’s best for us and we can’t wait.”

Rhinos lost in similar circumstances at Warrington Wolves a month ago and Handley believes they have proved they can match the leading sides, when they get the basics right. “I think there’s been a few games lately against the top teams where we’ve just lost it, but it is encouraging we are in there and we probably should be winning those games,” he said.

Jarrod O'Connor reckons Leeds Rhinos are on the right track. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I thought we were the better team [last week] and against Warrington. We just have to learn how to finish off those games and a good way to start would be against St Helens.”

Of where Rhinos are falling short in close matches, O’Connor added: “It’s probably just a bit of execution, learning how to finish games off a bit better. There were plenty of times last week when we could have won it and we probably should have, even after they scored. It was a bit gutting.”

Last week’s game arguably turned on the sending-off of Leeds captain Ash Handley with eight minutes remaining, when they led 14-12. Hull KR scored a try in the next set and again after the restart to snatch the result from Rhinos’ grasp.

Jarrod O'Connor in action for Leeds Rhinos agianst Huddersfield Giants. Picture by David Harrison.

Despite both coaches feeling the red card was unjustified, Handley was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B contact to the head, though he avoided a ban and is available for this weekend. It was Leeds’ fifth card for that type of offence in four games and O’Connor said they are working hard to minimise high tackles, but stressed nobody in the Rhinos camp blamed Handley.

He said: “Ash is ultra-consistent and very reliable. With the rules these days, any head contact could end up becoming a card. The lads know that so we have got to get a bit better, but I don’t think Ash could have done anything. With the split second he had to react, it was impossible for him to drop down. You can’t blame him at all and I thought he played really well, coming out of backfield. It was not his fault.”