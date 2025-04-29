Where Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, St Helens & others sit in all-time Magic Weekend table

Going into Super League’s 18th Magic Weekend, there are surprise leaders on the competition’s overall table.

Seven teams are ever-present at Magic since it began at Cardiff in 2007, including Leeds Rhinos. They were the early trail-blazers, winning their first six fixtures at the annual festival, but the wheels then fell off and they’ve found success hard to come by since their first loss, to Wigan Warriors in 2013.

Castleford Tigers, surprisingly, have a better record than most of Super League’s big guns though they – like Sunday’s opponents Wakefield Trinity – missed one season of the event when they were in the Championship. Only one team has a 100 per cent record at Magic and every side to have taken part has managed at least one victory. Here’s the all-time Magic Weekend table, with win percentage used as a tie-breaker when teams are level on points.

Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle this year. Here's how the 18 teams who've taken part rank on the all-time table.

1. Magic Weekend all-time table

Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle this year. Here's how the 18 teams who've taken part rank on the all-time table. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Played eight, won one, lost seven, points two. Win percentage 12.5.

2. 17th: Bradford Bulls

Played eight, won one, lost seven, points two. Win percentage 12.5. Photo: swpix.com

Played won, won one, lost none, points two. Win percentage 100.

3. 16th Toulouse Olympique

Played won, won one, lost none, points two. Win percentage 100. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Played seven, won two, lost five, points four. Win percentage 28.

4. 15th: Widnes Vikings

Played seven, won two, lost five, points four. Win percentage 28. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Played four, won two, lost two, points four. Win percentage 50.

5. 14th: Leigh Leopards

Played four, won two, lost two, points four. Win percentage 50. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Played three, won two, lost one, points four. Win percentage 66.

6. 13th: Crusaders

Played three, won two, lost one, points four. Win percentage 66. Photo: Chris Mangnall /SWPix

