Seven teams are ever-present at Magic since it began at Cardiff in 2007, including Leeds Rhinos . They were the early trail-blazers, winning their first six fixtures at the annual festival, but the wheels then fell off and they’ve found success hard to come by since their first loss, to Wigan Warriors in 2013.

Castleford Tigers, surprisingly, have a better record than most of Super League’s big guns though they – like Sunday’s opponents Wakefield Trinity – missed one season of the event when they were in the Championship. Only one team has a 100 per cent record at Magic and every side to have taken part has managed at least one victory. Here’s the all-time Magic Weekend table, with win percentage used as a tie-breaker when teams are level on points.